GTA 5 Online modded accounts seller PlayerAuctions gets in legal trouble with Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive has filed a lawsuit against PlayerAuctions for allegedly selling GTA 5 Online modded accounts. While the former is the owner of Rockstar Games and the Grand Theft Auto IP, the latter is known for selling gaming assets to players. Take-Two Interactive has made some serious allegations against the seller and also demanded a jury trial.

Take-Two Interactive takes legal action against GTA 5 Online modded account seller

On March 4, 2025, Take-Two Interactive filed a 25-page-long lawsuit against PlayerAuctions (X/@PlayerAuctions) alleging that the Chinese company sells modded GTA 5 Online accounts to players. The parent company highlighted the following seven points in its complaint:

Copyright infringement

Contributory copyright infringement

Vicarious copyright infringement

Inducement of copyright infringement

Trademark infringement

False designation of origin, 15 U.S.C. 1125(a)

International interference with contractual relations

Take-Two Interactive also stated the following in its complaint against the GTA 5 Online mod account seller:

“...PlayerAuctions.com offers a vast online marketplace containing thousands of listings for unauthorized, infringing GTA V content —including heavily modified player accounts, in-game assets, and virtual currency — all gained by using hacking software, cheats, and technical exploits.”

While PlayerAuctions has yet to comment on the matter, many Grand Theft Auto fans have stated that there are several other websites that sell modded accounts.

Grand Theft Auto fans want modded accounts to disappear from GTA Online (Images via X)

It is worth noting that modded accounts help players to become rich quickly in GTA Online.

