Could Megan Thee Stallion appear in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

GTA 6 fans are speculating that Megan Thee Stallion could appear in the upcoming game. The popular American rapper recently did a photoshoot with a background that looks quite similar to the official Grand Theft Auto 6 artwork. However, neither Rockstar Games nor the singer has said anything about the rumored collaboration.

Hence, for the time being, Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance in GTA 6 remains a hoax. It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games has a history of collaborating with popular artists and revealing the news later. Therefore, the question at hand cannot be denied altogether as well.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Megan Thee Stallion may not appear in Rockstar Games’ GTA 6

On May 24, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion shared the above video on her Instagram with the background resembling the GTA 6 theme. However, she mentioned the photoshoot was for the Chicas Divertidas Tequila brand.

But this didn't stop GTA fans from speculating on her possible appearance in the upcoming title. Some even stated the photoshoot looked like an in-game loading screen.

GTA fans are anticipating Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via X)

It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games follows Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram. The gaming studio is known to follow only important people as per its business practices, and the rapper is among them.

Even though this theoretically denotes that Megan Thee Stallion may have some connections with the Grand Theft Auto series or Rockstar Games, nothing can be said with certainty until either of them makes an official announcement.

Rockstar Games has been silent regarding the upcoming game for over a decade, and in the meantime, many popular figures were rumored to be a part of it. The Joe Rogan GTA 6 collaboration was one of the first rumors that appeared online. However, it didn't directly say anything regarding the matter.

