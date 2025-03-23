5 big changes GTA 6 should introduce to the series

The Grand Theft Auto community has high hopes for GTA 6. Fans have been waiting for the game for over a decade and are expecting it to introduce several big changes to the franchise. The September 2022 leaks and the first official trailer showed some promising progress, but nothing can be said for sure until the final release.

This article suggests five big changes that Rockstar Games should introduce in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 major changes Rockstar Games should consider adding in GTA 6

1) Changing billboards and ads

The billboards in Grand Theft Auto 6 should change over time (Image via Rockstar Games)

So far in the Grand Theft Auto series, the billboards in the open world have always remained constant. They never change even when you progress through the narrative. This should be changed in GTA 6, and Rockstar should make the ads dynamic.

The banners, posters, and billboards in the open world should change with time to provide a more life-like experience. The same should also be introduced in the multiplayer mode, where Rockstar can promote newly released cars, clothes, and weapons.

2) Natural disasters

The upcoming open world should include occasional natural disasters. The State of Leonida is seemingly located near the ocean, so Rockstar Games does have the opportunity to include floods, hurricanes, and other types of calamities.

The forest and hilly areas should also have wildfires and landslides to add to the immersion. While we could spot hints of severe weather conditions in the first trailer, the GTA 6 trailer 2 should feature some natural disasters.

3) Cross-play option

While it is highly unlikely that Rockstar Games will introduce a co-op mode in GTA 6, the developer should at least consider adding a crossplay option for the Grand Theft Auto 6 Online mode. It is arguably one of the long-standing requests from the player base.

While the PC version of the game is yet to be announced, Rockstar should offer cross-play between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players for the time being. This will surely make the game even more popular.

4) Dedicated servers

Dedicated servers are also among the most requested things within the community. Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (especially on PC) has suffered significantly due to the lack of this feature. Considering GTA 6's popularity, many will flock to the multiplayer mode once the title is released.

If Rockstar Games skips on this feature again, GTA 6 might fall short of expectations. Therefore, since the studio is taking its sweet time to develop the game, the final product should be released with dedicated servers from day one.

5) Collectibles impacting the gameplay

In-game collectibles should have an impact on Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there is no doubt that GTA 6 will feature a handful of collectibles, Rockstar Games should make them have some impact on gameplay. For example, collecting and wearing various outfits in the Red Dead Redemption series offers you hidden perks.

A similar feature should be introduced in GTA 6, as this will make hunting for collectibles more fun and rewarding.

