5 reasons why GTA 6 might fall short of expectations

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles in video game history, and the wait is far from over. Rockstar Games is rumored to have been developing the project for over a decade, and so far, we have only got one official trailer and one artwork. Nonetheless, the community continues to speculate about the game with major expectations.

While we are optimistic that the GTA 6 gameplay will be a blockbuster hit, there is also a slight chance that it may fail to meet fans’ expectations. This article lists five reasons why this could happen.

5 reasons why GTA 6 may not become as big a hit as expected

1) Expectations are sky high

The player base has major expectations from GTA 6. Fans have suggested some crazy ideas that include RPG elements, features from other games, and various other things that they would like to see in the title.

While a feature-rich gameplay will surely make Grand Theft Auto 6 more enjoyable, it is highly unlikely that the developer will agree to all demands from fans.

2) Focus on the multiplayer mode

The GTA series is gradually becoming multiplayer-focused (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ever since the success of GTA Online, Rockstar Games has seemingly focused more on multiplayer content than story mode. While we don’t know the approach the developer might have taken with GTA 6, if the same practice continues, fans might have to be disappointed.

The GTA 5 saga has been running for over 11 years, and only the multiplayer version has expanded content-wise. The campaign mode is yet to get a new mission or a DLC expansion.

3) Optimization issues

Rockstar is planning to release Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which will be five years old this year. Recently, Digital Foundry analyzed the GTA 5 Enhanced version on the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, which is similar to the ones available on the current-gen consoles.

The analyst found that if you run the game with all advanced graphical features enabled, the frame rate drops below 50 FPS. This may become an issue for GTA 6 as well. While fans want a smooth visual experience, the aging CPU may limit it to a lower FPS.

4) Rockstar changing its signature humor style

Expand Tweet

Rockstar and the GTA series have always been known for their unhinged, witty humor. However, according to a Bloomberg report, the upcoming game would change its signature style and be “less crude”. The effect can already be seen in recent GTA Online updates.

While the upcoming title’s gameplay details are currently unknown, witty humor is surely one of the things we’d like to see return in GTA 6.

5) Long development and delays

Rockstar is yet to offer solid details about GTA 6’s release (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned before, Rockstar is rumored to have been developing the game since 2014, and we are yet to get a definite release date. This long development cycle can potentially be a risk to the game’s success after release. If the game gets delayed past 2025, the risk increases.

There is also a chance that the game’s storyline (which is presumably one of the first things to be finalized) may become outdated by the release time. We will have to wait till the GTA 6 trailer 2 to see what Rockstar has been cooking.

