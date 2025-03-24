7 things GTA 6 needs to bring back from GTA 4

Rockstar Games is expected to bring back various old features in GTA 6. Fans have played Grand Theft Auto 5 for over a decade with all its improvements and drawbacks. The upcoming title is anticipated to address the issues and bring back popular features from older titles, including GTA 4.

This article lists seven notable things Rockstar Games should bring back from GTA 4 to GTA 6.

7 things from GTA 4 that should be included in GTA 6

1) Dating system

The girlfriend dating system from GTA 4 should definitely be a part of GTA 6. It was one of the most elaborate features of the 2008 title and also included hidden perks. Rockstar should add an updated version with new features to date NPCs. The dating system should be available for both Jason and Lucia.

2) Melee combat

GTA 4’s melee combat system was one of the most impressive ones, as Niko Bellic could perform various moves. While Rockstar Games downgraded the feature in Grand Theft Auto 5, the upcoming game should include a good melee combat system, similar to the 2008 title.

3) Vigilante missions

Although Rockstar Games changed the name to Most Wanted missions in GTA 4, they are still regarded as Vigilante missions by the player base. Rockstar Games should bring them back with new gameplay mechanics, making the feature one of the biggest changes in GTA 6.

4) Accessible interiors

Buildings in the upcoming game should be enterable (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should make most (if not all) buildings in GTA 6 accessible. Enterable buildings were one of the reasons why GTA 4 was ahead of its time. Players love to explore the map both internally and externally, and enterable buildings make the open world more lively.

5) Interactive stores

Players should be able to interact with every store in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should make all business establishments and stores interactable in the upcoming game. Players should be able to rob them or purchase things whenever needed. The roadside stalls should also offer their services to players. Otherwise, GTA 6 may fall short of expectations.

6) Dynamic NPC reactions

GTA 4 had some of the best NPC reactions in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

The NPC behavior in GTA 6 should be similar to GTA 4, if not better. The pedestrians in the 2008 title felt more lifelike as they acted realistically in different situations. For example, they never ran away at the slightest inconvenience and fought back most of the time. Moreover, you could also see them using newspapers, umbrellas, and raincoats while raining.

7) DLC expansions

Story expansions are a must in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released two story mode DLC expansions for GTA 4. Both became very popular with players and are still a part of the game. The developer should also add single-player DLC expansions in GTA 6. Since the game is expected to run for a long period in the future, the developers should add new expansions every few years.

