5 problems with GTA Online that Rockstar should address soon

GTA Online is a massive game, and there are a plethora of reasons to love it. Over the years, Rockstar Games has turned it into a standalone multiplayer title that offers different modes, covering almost all genres of gaming. However, even after its massive success, the game is not free of problems. There are various issues that can annoy players at times.

This article lists five long-standing problems with GTA Online that Rockstar Games should address as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 irritating problems with GTA Online that should be fixed ASAP

1) Limited number of Bosses in a lobby

Rockstar Games should remove lobby limitations in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the lobbies in Grand Theft Auto Online are already smaller compared to many other popular multiplayer games, Rockstar also limits the number of registered Bosses in a lobby. At the moment, only 10 out of 30 players can register as a Boss in the same lobby.

This limitation applies to both CEOs and MC Club Presidents in GTA Online. Rockstar should double the allotted slots or remove the limitation altogether.

2) Imbalanced economy

It is widely accepted that the in-game economy of Grand Theft Auto Online is notoriously imbalanced. Rockstar Games not only increases the prices of old items from the story mode but also lists new items with very high price tags.

A notable imbalance is how one of the fastest motorcycles, the Pegassi Bati 801RR ($15,000), is cheaper than the Compact EMP Launcher ($525,000), one of the worst guns in GTA Online. Things like these need to be addressed as soon as possible.

3) Unutilized locations

The map of GTA 5 is full of various unused buildings and locations. However, Rockstar chooses to only recycle the locations already used in the story mode, like the Garment Factory and McKenzie Hangar. The game is over 11 years old, and most players are already familiar with the accessible locations.

Therefore, for future GTA Online DLCs, the developer should make use of inaccessible buildings, like the Galileo Observatory and Vinewood Museum, and other locations that currently exist just as decorative landmarks.

4) Outdated matchmaking system

Connecting to other players can be a tedious task in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online uses peer-to-peer connections for matchmaking. This means that when you are in a public lobby, you are either the host or connected to another player. This system is one of the main reasons why the game has a cheating problem and connection issues.

Another annoying thing is that when you and your friend(s) complete a job, sometimes the game loads all of you in separate sessions after the mission. Rockstar Games should fix these issues to make the experience smoother.

5) Reckless NPC drivers

The NPCs in GTA Online are notoriously bad drivers. There are many videos on the internet proving that they purposefully crash into you, even if you do not bother them. However, you barely see them naturally crashing into each other.

Rockstar Games should fix the NPC driving behavior as soon as possible. This is one of the main reasons why many players prefer flying vehicles in the game.

