5 forgettable GTA characters Rockstar Games ever made

Rockstar Games has introduced hundreds of GTA characters to date and we can expect more in the upcoming title. Despite being fictional, most characters leave an impact, making them memorable. However, there were also some characters that failed to win players’ hearts and became forgettable with time. Such characters are only remembered when you interact with them in the game.

This article lists five of the forgettable GTA characters created by Rockstar Games.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions

5 forgettable GTA characters that you may not even think about anymore

1) Tanisha Jackson

Tanisha Jackson always remained in the background in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though Tanisha Jackson was the girlfriend of Franklin Clinton, later his wife, she always remained a minor character in Grand Theft Auto 5. It is worth noting that she was one of the main driving forces for Franklin in his actions. Yet, she rarely appeared in a few cutscenes and phone calls.

While Tanisha was again namedropped in GTA Online, her lack of direct involvement makes her a forgettable GTA character.

2) Barry

Barry was a part of six side missions in GTA 5 and met all three protagonists. But Rockstar Games decided to end his storyline once his offered activities were over. As a result, he became one of the forgettable GTA characters.

Barry’s missions were fun to do, and his hypocritical actions could also be considered top-notch humor. Rockstar Games should have kept him for a longer duration in the storyline.

3) Elizabeta Torres

Elizabeta "Liz" Torres was portrayed as a strong woman in GTA 4 and she had the potential to become a memorable GTA character. However, she disappeared from the storyline only after five missions, as she got arrested and punished with life imprisonment.

Due to this, the character became non-important and forgettable. Rockstar could have added a prison break mission for Niko Bellic, where he helps Elizabeta Torres flee.

4) Kate McReary

Kate McReary always remained a dull character in GTA 4. Although she was the primary love interest of Niko Bellic, her vibe never clicked with the players. Despite being from a crime family, she was very conservative and always rejected Niko’s intimate proposals. As a result, Kate McReary became a forgettable GTA character.

Her fate is also undetermined as she dies in one of the endings in the 2008 title. This also contributed to her fading popularity.

5) Zero

Zero could’ve had a better character development (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although Zero was one of the main characters in GTA San Andreas, he failed to create a long-lasting impression. The character appeared as a low-life nerd, and his missions were also considerably difficult. These two factors led him to become one of the forgettable GTA characters.

While Zero introduced a new type of gameplay by allowing San Andreas players to fly RC planes, his character failed to become popular like others.

