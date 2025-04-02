5 reasons why GTA 5 Online servers won't shut down anytime soon

Although GTA 5 Online is approaching the end of its lifespan, Rockstar Games is expected to support it for some time to come. One of the most popular multiplayer services, it still remains relevant after 11 years. While the fanbase awaits the next iteration, the current title is also expected to continue working.

This article lists five reasons why GTA 5 Online will not be shut down anytime soon.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar may not shut down GTA 5 Online servers anytime soon

1) The game still has a massive playerbase

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is still popular after 11 years (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games offers GTA 5 Online servers on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. All these platforms continue to have a massive playerbase for the decade-old title. SteamDB results show that around 187,000 players played the game over the last 30 days.

Thus, we can expect the game to survive for some more time.

2) The game is still profitable for the developer

Expand Tweet

Considering the game has a large playerbase, it remains a profitable project for Rockstar Games. The developer makes money not only by selling the game on multiple platforms but also through Shark Cards and GTA Plus memberships.

This is possibly one reason why GTA 5 Online is still thriving in 2025. We can expect Rockstar Games to continue the same pattern, at least for the near future.

3) Rockstar recently released the Enhanced version on PC

The GTA 5 Online Enhanced Edition recently arrived on PC and is currently the most popular version of the game on Windows. Rockstar Games added all the exclusive features from current-gen consoles and introduced the GTA Plus membership for PC players.

The developer usually supports a game for a substantial period after its release. Considering these factors, we can expect the current multiplayer title to thrive even after the release of GTA 6.

4) The studio supports multiplayer servers for long durations

Rockstar is known for supporting multiplayer services for long durations. For example, Grand Theft Auto 4 Online was active on PC till March 2020. Despite having a limited number of players, the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the multiplayer mode are still accessible.

Since GTA 5 Online is more popular and profitable than the previous iteration, we can expect the studio to continue providing support in the future. Rockstar Games also supports Red Dead Online servers, even though it is not as popular as Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

Also read: 10 value-for-money things in GTA Online (2025)

5) GTA 6 Online may not be released on day one

Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce Grand Theft Auto 6 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Before shutting the GTA 5 Online servers, Rockstar Games will likely look to ensure that GTA 6 Online is as popular and profitable (if not more). However, official news about the new iteration has yet to be released, and it is highly likely that it may not be released with the single-player mode.

Considering this, the current multiplayer title will presumably stay relevant for the time being. On that note, it will be interesting to see how the developer transitions from GTA Online to GTA 6 Online.

