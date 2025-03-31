10 best ways to make money in GTA Online

Players are always on the lookout for the best ways to make money in GTA Online. A healthy income means one gets to buy the best weapons, cars, and other necessities. There are a lot of options to do this, thanks to Rockstar Games adding fresh content regularly over the years. However, picking the best from the bunch can be tricky, especially for new players.

Ad

For those requiring assistance, here are 10 of the best ways to make money in GTA Online.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Oscar Guzman Flies Again and other best ways to make money in GTA Online

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

This heist is one of the all-time best ways to make money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Introduced in December 2020, the Cayo Perico Heist is still one of the very best ways to make money in GTA Online. Depending on the Primary and Secondary Targets, you can walk away with very close to or even more than a million dollars from this venture each time.

Ad

Trending

To play it, you must first meet Miguel Madrazo at the Diamond Casino's Music Locker and then buy a Kosatka submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry for $2.2 million.

2) The Diamond Casino Heist

A still from The Diamond Casino Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

For those who play in groups, the Diamond Casino Heist is another great money-maker in 2025. Its payout also depends on the Primary Target, along with the difficulty. For example, the take for stealing Gold on Hard difficulty is $2,843,500, and $2,585,000 on Normal.

Ad

To play this heist, you need to purchase an Arcade. Furthermore, there are different approaches you can adopt for the Diamond Casino Heist, which helps with replayability.

3) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

This campaign is unlocked after a phone call from Vincent (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is structured like a heist but needs no investment, so it is open even for beginners. However, you will still need decent weapons and vehicles to get through all the setup missions. The finale can be approached in two ways, which, again, helps with replayability.

Ad

This job pays $500,000 each time (and a $250,000 bonus the very first time you complete it).

4) VIP Contract/The Data Leaks

Ad

What makes the VIP Contract/The Data Leaks one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online is its one-million-dollar payout. Completing it can take a little longer than heists, but a few missions are only mandatory the first time, so replays can be a tad quicker.

This job is tied to the Celebrity Solutions Agency business, and unlocks after completing one Security Contract.

5) Oscar Guzman Flies Again

Buy the McKenzie Field Hangar to play this campaign (Image via Rockstar Games)

Oscar Guzman Flies Again debuted on March 4, 2025, but is already among the best ways to make money in GTA Online. It features six missions that involve a lot of aircraft-based action.

Ad

Completing this campaign pays $500,000 on Normal difficulty and $750,000 on Hard, with a little bonus for optional objectives. To play, you need to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar.

6) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Buy an Auto Shop to utilize some of the best ways to make money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The primary money-makers of the Auto Shop business are Robbery Contracts. There are eight of these contracts (three available at a time), each featuring two setup missions and a finale.

Ad

The payout for each of them is around $180,000, except one that pays $300,000. The Auto Shop business also provides a 10-car garage, vehicle workshop, as well as Exotic Exports and Client Jobs for extra income, so this is definitely a business worth investing in.

7) Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies

Ad

Next on the list of best ways to make money in GTA Online are Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies. They are structured like Auto Shop Robberies, but the difference is that you will steal cars in these jobs.

Those cars can be sold or salvaged, paying between $200,000 and $400,000. To play these robbery missions, you must buy the Salvage Yard business. Also note that only three Vehicle Robberies can be played per week.

Ad

8) FIB Files

GTA Online has four FIB Files (Image via Rockstar Games)

FIB Files were introduced in December 2024 with the Agents of Sabotage update. They, too, are very much like Auto Shop Robberies, but pay around $150,000 each. That said, the one that gets marked as the Priority File every week pays around $300,000 — but is only playable once in that duration.

Ad

To play FIB Files, you first need to purchase the Darnell Bros Garment Factory.

9) Nightclub

The Nightclub is among the easiest and best ways to make money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nightclub business pays well, and is pretty easy to run. The owner only needs to complete Management missions every now and then to maintain a high popularity. A Nightclub generates $50,000 per 48 minutes at the highest popularity level.

Ad

What further puts this business among the best ways to make money in GTA Online is its Warehouse. If you own other businesses like the Bunker and Biker ones, you can hire technicians to accrue goods from them, which can then be sold from the Nightclub's Warehouse for an additional profit.

10) Weekly update bonuses

Ad

Rockstar Games releases a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday that usually doubles and sometimes triples the payout of certain jobs. These increments can be really profitable, so it is advised that you keep track of them.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback