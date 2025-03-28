"GTA 6 promotion?": Grand Theft Auto fans react to Megan Thee Stallion's latest photoshoot

Grand Theft Auto fans' vigil for new GTA 6-related information continues amid Rockstar Games' silence. However, a recent X post by American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion seems to have raised a few eyebrows. The artist uploaded a short video of herself in a photoshoot, but it was the backdrop that caught GTA fans' attention.

It featured palm tree silhouettes with a purple-orange sunset background that resembled the iconic Vice City's theme. For those unaware, Vice City, which is Grand Theft Auto's iteration of Miami, is set to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. Reacting to the clip, X user @Mrtea1k questioned whether this was a promotion for Rockstar's next title:

"GTA 6 promotion?"

Following a similar train of thought, X user @supreme_skillz wondered if this could be Grand Theft Auto 6's loading screen:

"Gta6 loading screen?"

Here are a few more comments from fans suspecting possible links between Megan Thee Stallion's post and Grand Theft Auto 6:

Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion's X post suspecting possible GTA 6 links (Images via X)

Check out: Could Megan Thee Stallion appear in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

A Grand Theft Auto 6 fan account on X, @miamigta6, even posted a concept loading screen artwork based on the clip, wondering if the photoshoot had anything to do with the upcoming title. They further strengthened their theory by highlighting the fact that Rockstar Games recently began following Megan Thee Stallion (on Instagram).

Unfortunately for GTA enthusiasts, this photoshoot was not related to Grand Theft Auto 6 in any way. It was actually promoting the musician's new tequila - Chicas Divertidas.

Megan Thee Stallion's photoshoot post is not related to GTA 6

Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram post explains the photoshoot wasn't related to Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Instagram/@theestallion)

Although the backdrop in Megan Thee Stallion's photoshoot resembled Vice City's themes, and even that of GTA 6's official artwork to an extent, it wasn't related to Rockstar Games' upcoming title in any way.

The artist had posted the same video on Instagram, and the caption revealed that it was related to her new tequila brand. She could also be seen holding the bottle in the video.

Even if she hadn't posted the clip on Instagram, the chances of it having anything to do with Grand Theft Auto 6 would have still been very low. Rockstar has been extremely secretive about its next release, and if Megan Thee Stallion was involved, she very likely would not have been allowed to post this clip.

Very little information is out there about Grand Theft Auto 6 officially. Just one trailer has been released by Rockstar so far. Other than that, all we know is that GTA 6 is scheduled to come out sometime in Fall 2025.

Grand Theft Auto 6's official artwork with its lead characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans have been eagerly waiting for a GTA 6 trailer 2, but there is no official word on it yet.

