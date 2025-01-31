GTA Online best Auto Shop location: All you need to know

GTA Online best Auto Shop location is something players often search for, given the business' popularity. This establishment has really good upsides like multiple ways of making money, a 10-car garage, and a built-in vehicle workshop. Its properties can seem expensive, which is the case with most businesses in the game. However, they are worth the investment, even for those new in Los Santos and Blaine County.

It should be noted that no Auto Shop is in a particularly "bad" location, but there are a few that seem better than the rest. Here is a guide on the best GTA Online Auto Shop locations.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online best Auto Shop location: How to buy, price, and more

There are two really good Auto Shop locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can purchase any one of five Auto Shops in GTA Online. All of them are in Los Santos. There are two really good locations to choose from. One is in La Mesa, and the other is in Mission Row.

They are pretty close to each other, so neither has a significant advantage over the other. In fact, their position on the map makes them the very best options. Both offer good connectivity to the main roads and the highway and are easy to access, which can be very helpful in some of this business' missions.

The GTA Online best Auto Shop location is La Mesa. However, it is extremely expensive. If you are on a tighter budget, go for the cheaper alternative, Mission Row, the second best choice.

GTA Online best Auto Shop location: How to buy

All Auto Shop locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Auto Shops can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in GTA Online. It can be accessed from the in-game internet browser. If its thumbnail is not present on the home screen, look for it in the "Money and Services" tab.

GTA Online best Auto Shop location: Price

The La Mesa Auto Shop costs $1,920,000, and the Mission Row Auto Shop costs $1,670,000.

Here are the prices of the other Auto Shops:

Strawberry Auto Shop : $1,705,000

: $1,705,000 Rancho Auto Shop : $1,750,000

: $1,750,000 Burton Auto Shop: $1,830,000

Note that Rockstar Games has discounted all Auto Shops by 30% through February 5, 2025, as part of a GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online best Auto Shop location: What upgrades to buy

Auto Shop upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

Staff, Personal Quarters, and Car Lift (the latter two are in Extras) are operational upgrades. At most two staff members can be hired, and they can deliver cars for the Auto Shop Client Jobs. However, this upgrade is expensive, and not exactly worth the money, as you can deliver those cars yourself quicker.

Purchasing the Personal Quarters upgrade allows setting the Auto Shop as a spawn location, so it is useful, but ultimately subjective. Finally, the Car Lift upgrade adds a second car lift to your shop, allowing for a second Auto Shop Client Job car to spawn. It helps in making a bit more money and should be considered.

Get the LS Car Meet Membership, if you don't have it already. Rest are cosmetic upgrades, and hence, are completely subjective,

The vehicle garage does not need to be purchased. You can store up to 10 personal vehicles in it, be it supercars, sports cars, muscle cars, or SUVs like the Gallivanter Baller ST-D.

