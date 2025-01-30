5 best activities in GTA Online to increase LS Car Meet Reputation (January 30 - February 5, 2025)

Rockstar Games has tripled the rate at which players can earn LS Car Meet Reputation in GTA Online this week. Gaining Reputation levels unlocks rewards such as LS Car Meet clothing, vehicle modifications, Trade Prices, and more. However, to increase it, one must participate in certain activities related to the LS Car Meet or the Auto Shop business.

In this article, we will take a look at the five best activities in GTA Online to increase LS Car Meet Reputation this week (January 30 - February 5, 2025).

Auto Shop Client Jobs and 4 other best activities to increase LS Car Meet Reputation in GTA Online (January 30 - February 5, 2025)

1) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Trending

Robbery Contracts official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are the primary money-making outlet for the Auto Shop business in GTA Online. They are like Salvage Yard Robberies (in which one steals Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles) in structure, each featuring a few setup missions and a finale. The payout for most is just under $200,000, but one pays around $300,000.

Completing Robbery Contract setup missions and finales increases your LS Car Meet Reputation while allowing you to make money at the same time.

2) Exotic Exports

Exotic Exports board in the Auto Shop (Image via Rockstar Games)

Exotic Exports, unlocked after completing a Robbery Contract, are linked to the Auto Shop business as well, and require delivering vehicles to the docks in Los Santos every day. Names of the required vehicles are listed on a blackboard in the Auto Shop.

Each delivery rewards some cash, RP, and LS Car Meet Reputation. Finding the vehicles in the open world may take a bit of time, but the rest of the job is extremely simple. While looking for Exotic Export vehicles in Los Santos and Blaine County, one can also search for GTA Online Yuanbao locations.

3) Auto Shop Client Jobs

Auto Shop Client Jobs promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

Auto Shop Client Jobs are part of the Auto Shop business too. This is another simple activity that can help in increasing LS Car Meet Reputation. All that needs to be done here is applying the requested modifications to a customer's car and then delivering it.

The cash payout of Auto Shop Client Jobs has been doubled in this GTA Online weekly update. That said, note that players will only receive LS Car Meet Reputation for this job when delivering client vehicles themselves, and not when that is done by a staff member.

4) Drag Races

Drag Races are a type of LS Car Meet Series race. They can either be started from the pause menu's Jobs list, or by speaking to the Race Organizer at the LS Car Meet. Participating in a Drag Race increases Reputation.

Drag Races are like any regular race to the finish, but involve a tire burnout mini-game at the beginning, and shift mechanics during the race, which makes them a bit distinct. They pay a bit of cash and RP too, which has been doubled till February 5, 2025.

5) Drift Races

Drift Races fall in the LS Car Meet Series category too, and hence, participating in them can increase Reputation in GTA Online. However, they aren't like regular races, as one must score the most Drift Points to win. This makes Drift Races a fun and unique activity that those wanting to try something different can take up.

Note that participating in the LS Car Meet Series can help in winning the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. This is a free vehicle reward, rotated every week like the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle. That said, there are some specific conditions for the Prize Ride every week.

Drift Races can also be started from the Jobs list in the pause menu, or by speaking to the LS Car Meet Race Organizer.

Also check: Gallivanter Baller ST-D

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback