GTA Online weekly update for January 30-February 5, 2025, released

The Lunar New Year celebrations continue in Los Santos with the new GTA Online weekly update, offering new bonuses, discounts, and more. Till February 5, 2025, Auto Shop has once again become a must-own business with 2x rewards on Auto Shop Client Jobs. Drag Races are also now rewarding participants with double cash and RP. LS Car Meet members can earn triple LSCM Reputation on all eligible activities this week.
Moreover, Drop Zone adversary mode is back in the limelight with 2x bonuses throughout the week. Rockstar is also giving a unique collectible by completing one Dispatch Work within the next seven days. Weekly discounts have also been shuffled once again with new cars and vehicles that players should check out in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update is all about double bonuses (January 30-February 5, 2025)
2x Cash and RP:
- Drop Zone adversary mode
- Drag Races
- Auto Shop Client Jobs/Auto Shop Service
- Lunar New Year Stunt Races
3x boost:
- LS Car Meet Reputation points
New collectibles and extra money:
- Black Square Shades (completing one Dispatch Work)
Lunar New Year content:
- Lunar New Year Stunt Races
- Yuanbao collectibles
The FIB Priority File:
Other things to check out:
Players can still unlock the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit by finding all GTA Online Yuanbao locations.
List of featured cars and other vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (January 30-February 5, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Dinka Jester (Racecar)
- Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar)
- Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Coil Voltic
- Progen GP1
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
- Übermacht Niobe
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Pfister Comet SR
Premium Test Ride:
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Shítzu Hakuchou
- Vapid Riata
- Pfister 811
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Vapid Ellie (The McTony Robbery)
- Ocelot Jugular (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Dewbauchee Vagner (The Duggan Robbery)
Players can still unlock a rare livery for Maibatsu Penumbra FF by participating in the new Lunar New Year Stunt Races.
All weekly discounts in the new GTA Online update (January 30-February 5, 2025)
40% off:
- Stun Gun (Plus benefits)
30% off:
- Auto Shops
- JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater
- Annis Remus
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
- Obey Tailgater S
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Karin Hotring Everon
- Dinka Jester (Racecar)
- Pfister 811
- Progen GP1
- Military Rifle – Gun Van
The El Strickler Military Rifle remains purchasable from the Gun Van seller for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players.
The next weekly update event will go live on February 6, 2025.
