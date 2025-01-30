GTA Online weekly update for January 30-February 5, 2025, released

The Lunar New Year celebrations continue in Los Santos with the new GTA Online weekly update, offering new bonuses, discounts, and more. Till February 5, 2025, Auto Shop has once again become a must-own business with 2x rewards on Auto Shop Client Jobs. Drag Races are also now rewarding participants with double cash and RP. LS Car Meet members can earn triple LSCM Reputation on all eligible activities this week.

Moreover, Drop Zone adversary mode is back in the limelight with 2x bonuses throughout the week. Rockstar is also giving a unique collectible by completing one Dispatch Work within the next seven days. Weekly discounts have also been shuffled once again with new cars and vehicles that players should check out in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is all about double bonuses (January 30-February 5, 2025)

2x Cash and RP:

Drop Zone adversary mode

Drag Races

Auto Shop Client Jobs/Auto Shop Service

Lunar New Year Stunt Races

3x boost:

LS Car Meet Reputation points

New collectibles and extra money:

Black Square Shades (completing one Dispatch Work)

Lunar New Year content:

Lunar New Year Stunt Races

Yuanbao collectibles

The FIB Priority File:

Other things to check out:

Players can still unlock the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit by finding all GTA Online Yuanbao locations.

List of featured cars and other vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (January 30-February 5, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Dinka Jester (Racecar)

Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar)

Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio

Coil Voltic

Progen GP1

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Übermacht Niobe

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Pfister Comet SR

Premium Test Ride:

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Shítzu Hakuchou

Vapid Riata

Pfister 811

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Players can still unlock a rare livery for Maibatsu Penumbra FF by participating in the new Lunar New Year Stunt Races.

All weekly discounts in the new GTA Online update (January 30-February 5, 2025)

40% off:

Stun Gun (Plus benefits)

30% off:

Auto Shops

JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater

Annis Remus

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Obey Tailgater S

Vapid Dominator ASP

Karin Hotring Everon

Dinka Jester (Racecar)

Pfister 811

Progen GP1

Military Rifle – Gun Van

The El Strickler Military Rifle remains purchasable from the Gun Van seller for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players.

The next weekly update event will go live on February 6, 2025.

