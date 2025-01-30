  • home icon
Project Overthrow in GTA Online: All you need to know

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jan 30, 2025 08:36 GMT
Project Overthrow in GTA Online
A brief about the Project Overthrow in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Project Overthrow in GTA Online is a series of missions that allow players to earn cash and RP. Rockstar Games added these in 2023 as part of the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. Unlike most other jobs that are tied to property — these special operations are accessible only if players own a specific vehicle with a specific upgrade.

While many veterans of the game already know the requirements and how to access these missions — some may require a bit of help.

This article shares everything gamers must know about the Project Overthrow in GTA Online.

Project Overthrow in GTA Online: Everything to know

The GTA Online Project Overthrow debuted on June 13, 2023, and played a major role in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC’s story. Despite being added almost two years ago, these special operations can still be accessed in 2025.

Here are some of the important things to know:

1) Project Overthrow in GTA Online: What exactly is the story here?

A promotional picture of the Project Overthrow (Image via Rockstar Games)
A promotional picture of the Project Overthrow (Image via Rockstar Games)

The San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced the Los Santos Angels, a flight squadron and mercenary group. Players must help them take down Merryweather Security in the Southern San Andreas. Charlie Reed — an aircraft mechanic — helps them in this task. This is the entire story that players can experience via the Project Overthrow missions.

Keep in mind that there are only a few cutscenes in these missions, as the focus is on the action instead.

2) Project Overthrow in GTA Online: How to start or play it

To start the Project Overthrow in GTA 5 Online, players first need to own an Avenger, a popular aircraft.

Here’s how to get it in 2025:

  1. Open the internet from an in-game laptop or smartphone.
  2. Go to the Warstock Cache & Carry website.
  3. Scroll and find the Mammoth Avenger listed there.
  4. Select it and buy it.

It costs around $3,450,000 - $6,237,500. Once players own the Avenger, they need to install an Operations Terminal inside the aircraft, which costs an additional $1,450,000. Upon installing it, players can go to the terminal and press the prompted button to access the missions.

3) Project Overthrow in GTA Online: List of all missions

youtube-cover

There are six Project Overthrow missions available in GTA Online in 2025:

  1. Reporting for Duty
  2. Falling In
  3. On Parade
  4. Breaking Ranks
  5. Unconventional Warfare
  6. Shock & Awe

Up to four players can play these missions together.

Final Verdict:

If gamers are looking for something new and haven’t tried these missions yet, they should definitely give them a chance.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
