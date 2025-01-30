GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (January 30 - February 5, 2025)

A brand-new batch of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles is now available thanks to the latest weekly update. Till February 5, 2025, Salvage Yard business owners can steal three more rides and earn a lot of money by selling them to Yusuf. This week’s featured selection includes rides manufactured by Vapid, Ocelot, and Dewbauchee.

Let’s quickly learn about all three of the latest Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles one by one.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are Ellie, Jugular, and Vagner (January 30 - February 5, 2025)

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle #1: Vapid Ellie

Mission:

The Vapid Ellie is a two-seater muscle car currently featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update event. It made its debut in 2018 with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series DLC update. It highly resembles the real-life 1967 Ford Mustang/Shelby GT500.

When it comes to performance, the Ellie runs on a single-cam V8 engine. The vehicle can go up to a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:13.172. It has a tendency to spin out when taking hard corners.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle #2: Ocelot Jugular

Mission:

The Ocelot Jugular is a two-seater sports car that Rockstar added in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update. It is seemingly based on the real-life Jaguar XE SV Project 8, with some design cues taken from the 2nd Gen BMW 8 Series and the Mercedes AMG GT R.

Unlike the latest podium vehicle, the Ocelot Jugular can go up to a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.371. It can understeer even at medium speeds.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle #3: Dewbauchee Vagner

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Dewbauchee Vagner, a two-seater prototype supercar seemingly inspired by the real-life Aston Martin Valkyrie. Rockstar also seemingly took design cues from the Jaguar C-X75 and the Porsche Mission E.

According to renowned GTA content creator Broughy1322, the Vagner can reach a maximum speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h) and complete a lap in about 0:58.892, making it the quickest among the three.

Rockstar will add new Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles next week, on February 6, 2025.

