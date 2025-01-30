GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (January 30 to February 5, 2025)

Rockstar Games has released another weekly update, continuing Lunar New Year celebrations with a brand new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride. From now until February 5, 2025, players can get their hands on the Gallivanter Baller ST-D SUV as a Podium Vehicle featured at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Moreover, a Pfister Comet SR can be won as the Prize Ride this week by finishing the LSCM Series in the top 5 positions for four consecutive days.

Let’s quickly learn more about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle (Gallivanter Baller ST-D) and the Prize Ride (Pfister Comet SR).

GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Gallivanter Baller ST-D: Design and performance (January 30 to February 5, 2025)

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D is back in the limelight as the latest podium vehicle. Being an updated version of the standard Baller ST, the four-seater luxury is seemingly based on the following real-life automobiles:

Land Rover Range Rover (5th generation)

Land Rover Range Rover (4th generation)

Range Rover Sport (3rd generation)

In terms of performance, the current podium vehicle can complete a lap in 1:04.214 and reach a top speed of 190.30 km/h (118.25 mph). It is priced at $1,145,000 and can directly be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

Prize Ride of the Week is Pfister Comet SR: Design and performance (January 30 to February 5, 2025)

The Prize Ride in the new GTA Online weekly update is Pfister Comet SR, a two-seater sports car that has been a part of the Grand Theft Auto Online world since 2018’s The Doomsday Heist update. Rockstar seemingly took design inspiration from the following rides for it:

Porsche 997 GT2 RS – Overall design

Porsche 991 GT2- CFRP elements (Front bumper, rear bumper, and roof)

Ford GT (2nd generation) – Headlights

2010 Audi e-tron Detroit show car – Tail lights

When it comes to performance, the Pfister Comet SR is powered by a single-cam carburetted V8 engine. According to Broughy1322, the sports car can go up to a maximum speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.778, making it quick enough to complete most of the missions in the game.

Rockstar will change the GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride on February 6, 2025.

