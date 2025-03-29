5 reasons why MindsEye could be a GTA competitor

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is a juggernaut in the gaming industry with hardly any serious competitors around. The franchise's upcoming installment, Grand Theft Auto 6, is arguably the most-anticipated video game of all time, and reportedly has some studios willing to move around their own titles to avoid a clash. However, MindsEye, another upcoming title developed by an ex-Rockstar Games producer's new studio is raising some eyebrows.

As of now, MindsEye does not seem to be posing any threat, but things might change over time. In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why MindsEye could be a potential GTA competitor.

Here are 5 reasons why MindsEye could emerge as a GTA competitor

1) Leslie Benzies at the helm

Leslie Benzies is a name that long-term Grand Theft Auto fans will be familiar with. The former Rockstar producer played an integral role in the creation of some of the best GTA games before leaving the company in 2016.

Leslie Benzies is the founder of Build A Rocket Boy studio, developer of the upcoming MindsEye. With his experience, this new IP seems to have a lot of potential. A new story trailer was released recently, which further shows promise.

2) Grand Theft Auto-like elements with other intriguing features

Grand Theft Auto games are loved for their engaging storylines, action-packed gameplay that includes combat and driving, as well as detailed and immersive open-world maps.

MindsEye will also focus on a single-player narrative (that at the moment does come off as pretty interesting), and also feature exciting gunplay and driving. In addition, its themes will delve into futuristic technology. These should make for a compelling combination.

If Rockstar doesn't innovate much with GTA 6's gameplay, then players might look toward MindsEye as a viable alternative.

3) Could keep players busy between GTA 6 and its potential sequel

A glimpse of the next Grand Theft Auto entry (Image via Rockstar Games)

Considering how long it is taking for GTA 6's release, the next probable entry in the series could be years away. At some point during that gap, long-term players might start feeling bored, just like quite a few have with Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

During that period, MindsEye, that seems to be offering both similar and some unique elements, could pique players' interest. This would especially apply if the title includes some sort of multiplayer that keeps evolving over the years.

4) Potential for User-Generated Content (UGC)

UGC has become quite popular in the world of gaming of late through titles like Fortnite and Roblox. Build A Rockey Boy studio reportedly has plans for a MindsEye multiplayer that reportedly would let players create some of their own content like missions and stories.

If this turns out to be true, then MindsEye would have yet another interesting feature on top of certain GTA-like elements. Hence, it might emerge as a competitor of Rockstar's flagship franchise down the line.

5) Can bloom into a franchise

Screenshot from MindsEye (Image via Build A Rocket Boy || Steam)

As mentioned earlier, MindsEye doesn't seem to pose a threat to Grand Theft Auto 6 just yet. The anticipation for the GTA 6 trailer 2 alone can be compared to that of a new game. However, if it is successful enough, Build A Rocket Boy can bloom into a franchise.

With the experience gained from this first entry, and Leslie Benzies at the helm, a MindsEye franchise could challenge Grand Theft Auto in the future.

