One of the best ways to save money in the city of Los Santos is through the GTA Online weekly discounts. Every week, Rockstar Games puts heavy discounts on select in-game items, including vehicles, weapons, and properties. Not only does this provide a way to save money on certain things, but it also encourages players to try new items, which they might not otherwise.

Till April 2, 2025, there’s up to 40% off on some of the best things the game has to offer, and there’s even a weapon available free of cost. Let’s quickly learn everything available in the new GTA Online weekly discounts.

GTA Online weekly discounts include Pegassi Infernus Classic, Buckingham Pyro, and more (March 28-April 2, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has made the following in-game items available at a discount till April 2, 2025. Here’s everything worth checking out as part of the ongoing sale:

Heavy Sniper (100% off) – Gun Van

(100% off) – Gun Van Buckingham Pyro (40% off)

(40% off) Buckingham Conada ( 40% off)

40% off) Stun Gun (40% off) – Plus benefits

(40% off) – Plus benefits Obey 8F Drafter (30% off)

(30% off) Pegassi Tezeract (30% off)

(30% off) Pegassi Infernus Classic (30% off)

(30% off) HVY Nightshark (30% off)

(30% off) Dinka Postlude (30% off)

(30% off) Military Rifle (30% off) – Gun Van

The El Strickler Military Rifle remains free to claim for the Plus subscribers. Rockstar Games will release a new group of weekly discounts next week on April 3, 2025.

What should you choose among the items featured in the GTA Online weekly discounts? (March 28-April 2, 2025)

While all of the options in the weekly discounts are worth considering in their own right and the free weapon shouldn't be missed, there’s one thing that players should definitely consider buying: the Pegassi Tezeract. It is a two-seater electric hypercar that resembles the real-life Lamborghini Terzo Millennio.

In terms of performance, the Tezeract can reach a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.678. It is also considered good for ramming other vehicles on the road, making it a great choice for completing certain missions in the game.

Till April 2, 2025, the supercar is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $1,977,500.

