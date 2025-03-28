Which is the most valuable Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online?

GTA 5 Online features many businesses for players to run, including the Air Freight Cargo business. In fact, Air Freight Cargo can be quite rewarding with the right strategy in place. It is run on the principle of sourcing crates and selling them for a profit. One can accrue various types of crates, and while all pay the same, different bonuses are attached to them.

Hence, some may wonder what the most valuable Air Freight Cargo is. Notably, three types of crates fit this category - Narcotics, Chemicals, and Medical Supplies. For those interested, here is a closer look at the most valuable Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online.

Most valuable Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Air Freight Cargo business is run via the Hangar (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a total of eight Air Freight Cargo in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online:

Narcotics

Chemicals

Medical Supplies

Animal Materials

Art & Antiques

Jewelry & Gemstones

Tobacco and Alcohol

Counterfeit Goods

All pay $30,000 per crate, but as mentioned earlier, Narcotics, Chemicals, and Medical Supplies are the most valuable.

This is because the GTA Online Air Freight Cargo business pays a certain bonus for a specific amount of crates, which varies across some Air Freight Cargo types. For example, you will get a 5% bonus for every five Counterfeit Goods crates, meaning a 50% bonus for 50 crates (the maximum amount).

When it comes to Narcotics, Chemicals, and Medical Supplies, players will get a 35% bonus for every 25 crates of these types, which means a 70% bonus for 50 crates. This makes them the most valuable Air Freight Cargo in the multiplayer.

How to source Air Freight Cargo in GTA 5 Online

Here's what a GTA Online Hangar looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

To run the Air Freight Cargo business, you must purchase a Hangar from Maze Bank Foreclosures. Then, access the computer inside your GTA Online Hangar, click on Source, and select an Air Freight Cargo type.

You can source its crates via Land or Air-based missions. While there is complete freedom of choice, land-based sourcing missions are relatively easier and quicker to complete.

You can also task an NPC, Rooster McCraw, to go out and source crates. He will be present inside your Hangar.

Rooster McCraw can also source Air Freight Cargo crates (Image via Rockstar Games)

He will charge $25,000 for this and return later with one or two crates, but what type he will get is completely random. So, if you only want to get the most valuable ones, sourcing them yourself is the way to go.

As of this writing (March 28, 2025), Rockstar Games has doubled the payout of the Air Freight Cargo business under the currently active GTA Online weekly update. This offer will last through April 2, 2025.

