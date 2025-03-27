5 things to avoid in the latest GTA Online update (March 27 to April 2)

With the arrival of a new GTA Online weekly update, a fresh set of offers has gone live in Rockstar Games' popular multiplayer title. These not only include bonuses on certain jobs and discounts on vehicles but some other types of offers to take advantage of. That being said, there are also some things that players should skip.

In this article, we will look at five things to avoid in the latest GTA Online update, which is from March 27 through April 2, 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Heavy Sniper and 4 other things to avoid in the latest GTA Online update this week (March 27 - April 2, 2025)

1) Buying Lampadati Corsita

Lampadati Corsita promotional art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Lampadati Corsita is quite a stylish sports car. It seems to be based on the Maserati MC20 and has an exceptional top speed, making it a great fit for races or general traversal across the map.

Nevertheless, you should avoid buying it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000 this week. That is because the Lampadati Corsita is this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle, meaning there is a chance to get it for free through April 2, 2025.

2) Buying Vapid Caracara

Vapid Caracara in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Caracara is another great vehicle that you should avoid buying this week. It is one of the best off-road vehicles in GTA Online as it can scale inclines pretty well, its tires are grippy, and it maintains good balance on uneven terrain, which is something players can encounter a lot in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness region.

Nevertheless, the reason why you should avoid buying Vapid Caracara for $1,775,000 right now is it being this week's LS Car Meet Prize Ride. By finishing in the top five in LS Car Meet Series races for two days in a row, you can get this off-roader for free.

3) Buying Heavy Sniper from Ammu-Nation

The Heavy Sniper can be bought from Ammu-Nation outlets across Los Santos and Blaine County. It is quite useful, dealing a great amount of damage, and obviously, offering range. The weapon can be upgraded to its MK II variant at a weapons workshop for $165,375; that makes it even better.

Although the Heavy Sniper costs just $38,150 in GTA Online, you don't even need to spend that much this week. It is being sold for free in the Gun Van, so avoid buying it at Ammu-Nation and grab one from the roving weapons dealer.

5) Buying business supplies

There are usually two ways to resupply businesses in GTA Online — either complete resupply missions or just buy supplies. The latter requires spending a bit of cash, but it is a lot more convenient than the former, which involves completing a mission.

That said, you should avoid buying supplies initially this week, as completing five business resupply missions will reward a $100,000 bonus.

4) Buying Dinka Postlude

Here's a look at Dinka Postlude (Image via Rockstar Games )

Dinka Postlude is a Coupe Car that seems to be based on Honda Prelude Gen I. Although fun to drive, it has a relatively poor top speed and can only accommodate two players (including the driver). Furthermore, the car isn't compatible with any useful modifications like Imani Tech, HSW Performance upgrades, or Drift Tuning.

The current GTA Online weekly update has discounted its standard $1,310,000 price tag (and $982,500 Trade Price) by 30%, but still, Postlude's offerings do not justify an investment, especially by those who want value-for-money deals.

