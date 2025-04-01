Is GTA 6 delayed to 2026 by Rockstar Games?

Rockstar Games' silence on its upcoming title has made many fans question, "Is GTA 6 delayed?". The developer hasn't stated anything as such, but the lack of communication or marketing for over a year now is concerning for some in the fanbase. Earlier today, April 1, 2025, a well-known gaming news website also published an article claiming that Grand Theft Auto 6 had been delayed.

However, as per Take-Two's latest earnings, the title is still on track for its planned Fall 2025 release window. Even the said article is seemingly just an April Fools' joke. So, for those wondering whether GTA 6 will be postponed to 2026, the simple answer is currently no.

Take-Two's February 2025 earnings call disproves any GTA 6 delayed rumors so far

While Rockstar Games has said nothing about Grand Theft Auto 6 after December 2023, which was when its first trailer came out, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) confirmed Fall 2025 as the GTA 6 release window during its May 2024 earnings call.

The company's latest earnings call was held in February 2025, and the same release window was mentioned alongside the title. Nonetheless, the absence of a GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots, or Rockstar not choosing to say anything about Grand Theft Auto 6 has worried some fans and resulted in "GTA 6 delayed to 2026" rumors online.

Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently revealed that they have found marketing relatively close to a title's release window as the better thing to do, which explains the lack of promotions or a GTA 6 release date.

Then comes a recent article from Game Rant that claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 had been delayed. This article is seemingly just an April Fools' joke, as it states that Rockstar has decided to delay the game to avoid releasing it too close to, well, Grand Theft Auto 6.

A tweet from the website about the GTA 6 delayed article, which is apparently just an April Fools' joke (Image via X/@GameRant)

Insider Gaming also published an April Fools' article today that joked about a GTA 6 Xbox 360 port.

