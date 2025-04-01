5 things to collect in GTA 5 Online April Fool's Day update 2025

Rockstar Games recently released a new GTA 5 Online weekly update, making it the right time to celebrate April Fool’s Day in Los Santos. The annual custom of practical jokes and hoaxing can be celebrated in the popular multiplayer title by collecting some of the best things the game has to offer. Till 2:00 AM PT, April 3, 2025, there are plenty of interesting things and one shouldn’t miss the opportunity to collect them.

Ad

That said, not everything is worth getting in 2025. That’s why this article shares the 5 best things to collect in GTA 5 Online April Fool’s Day update.

GTA 5 Online April Fool’s Day update 2025: $200,000 bonus, Banshee GTS, and more to collect

1) $200,000 bonus

A promotional picture of Oscar Guzman content (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like always, Rockstar has made the current GTA Online weekly update special by giving an extra $200,000 bonus to players. They just need to complete The Titan Job mission any time before 2:00 AM PT, April 3, 2025.

Ad

Trending

For those who don’t know The Titan Job is the final mission of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again content. It can be accessed by purchasing the McKenzie Field Hangar and completing all of the setup missions first. The mission is well-known for featuring the new aircraft – the Titan 250D. Completing the finale successfully will reward players with the $200,000 bonus within 72 hours.

2) Banshee GTS

Ad

The latest DLC, Agents of Sabotage, added multiple new vehicles in GTA 5 Online, one of them which is the Bravado Banshee GTS. Banshee cars are always considered the best and the GTS version is no different. It highly resembles the real-life fifth-generation SRT/Dodge Viper.

What makes it so special is its top-notch performance. It can go up to a mind-boggling speed of 172.50 mph (277.61 km/h), making it the fastest car in the game. It also takes only 0:57.574 to complete one lap on average. This kind of performance undoubtedly makes it a must-own vehicle in the GTA 5 Online April Fool’s Day update.

Ad

The Bravado Banshee GTS is currently on a 20% discount and can be purchased for only $1,591,600 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Heavy Sniper

Ad

To survive the virtual world of Los Santos, players often need to rely on powerful weapons like the Heavy Sniper. It is a semi-automatic sniper rifle seemingly based on the real-life Barrett M82 rifle.

With the very high damage rate, the Heavy Sniper can often take down targets with only one shot. It can also do a great amount of damage to vehicles, and players can even shoot down a helicopter in just two shots.

Ad

The latest GTA 5 Online update is giving the weapon for free, and players can collect it from the Gun Van.

4) Vapid Caracara 4x4

A picture of Caracara 4x4 (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

There are many off-road vehicles available in Los Santos in 2025. However, if there’s one that deserves some attention is the Vapid Caracara 4x4, a four-seater pick-up truck that highly resembles the real-life 2014–2018 Ford F-150 (13th generation). It is currently featured as The Prize Ride in GTA 5 Online April Fool’s Day update.

Ad

In terms of performance, the Caracara 4x4 can reach a top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.570. While its speed might not be as fast as one may want from a car, its strength lies in its off-road capabilities. The 4WD layout and heavy-duty suspension give a smooth driving experience on rough, uneven terrains.

Those who don’t want to win it as the Prize Ride can simply buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $875,000.

Ad

5) Corsita

Ad

Lastly, there’s Lampadati Corsita, a two-seater sports car seemingly based on the Maserati MC20. It is currently featured as the Podium Vehicle in the GTA 5 Online April Fool’s Day update, allowing players to win it for free.

While its appealing visual appearance is a reason to buy it, its performance is equally appreciable. With the power of the V12 engine, it possesses a top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) and can take about 1:01.812 to complete a lap.

Ad

Those who don’t want to win it can directly buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

The next GTA 5 Online update will be released after 2:00 AM PT, on April 3, 2025.

Other GTA news and content you should check:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback