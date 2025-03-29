5 best things to buy in the GTA Online weekly update (March 29-April 3, 2025)

The GTA Online weekly updates have been crucial to the game, and rightfully so. These weekly events provide different ways to earn money and rotate stuff for players to interact with. One major aspect is weekly discounts, which allow players to make some acquisitions at considerably low prices, making it the best time to spend money on new items.

Ad

To help players make the right investment choice, this article shares five of the best things to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update till 2 am PT, April 3, 2025.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the latest in-game event.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Unholy Helbringer, Conada, and more (March 29 - April 3, 2025)

1) Unholy Hellbringer

Ad

Trending

Ad

Weapons play a significant role in the virtual world of Southern San Andreas. Not only are these vital for completing many missions but also for surviving the chaotic free mode of a public lobby. While there are many good options to consider, there’s one in the latest GTA Online weekly update that shouldn’t be missed: Unholy Hellbringer.

It is a deadly plasma rifle that shoots projectiles with the same amount of speed as the Combat MG. It comes with an ammo capacity of 9,999, and players never need to reload. All of these factors truly make it one of the best things to buy this week.

Ad

Players can get it from the Gun Van seller for a price of $449,000.

2) Obey 8F Drafter

A promotional picture of Obey 8F Drafter featured in the new GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

There’s one asset in Los Santos even more important than a weapon – a ride. Rockstar Games knows the same; that’s why they have added hundreds of different vehicles in the game. But if there’s one car that deserves some attention, it's the Obey 8F Drafter, a two-seater sports coupe currently available at a 30% discounted price.

Ad

Seemingly based on the real-life 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe, the two-seater sports car can attain a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.096. Its high performance without the need for any HSW upgrades, combined with excellent handling, makes it one of the best sports cars in the game.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to get it for a low price of $502,600.

3) Pyro

Ad

Ever since the release of the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, the aircraft are back in trend and everybody has been getting one. While it’s not necessary to access new content, flying the skies of Los Santos is a pleasing experience. Buckingham Pyro is one such aircraft that provides the most value for its discounted cost.

Based on the real-life De Havilland Vampire, the military twin-boom fighter jet can go up to a top speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h), making it one of the fastest planes in the entire game. Moreover, it comes with two machine guns by default, and players can even install the Missile option, too, allowing the aircraft to become lethal whenever a situation requires.

Ad

The Buckingham Pyro is available in the GTA Online weekly update for a 40% discounted price of $2,673,300/$2,010,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Also Check: GTA 6 marketing strategy reportedly revealed by Take-Two Interactive's CEO

4) Conada

A picture of Conada (Image via Rockstar Games)

There’s another Buckingham aircraft featured in the new GTA Online weekly update worth checking out – the Conada. It has been one of the most popular helicopters in the game ever since its debut in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises DLC. It highly resembles the real-life MD Helicopters MD Explorer.

Ad

In terms of performance, the Conada can reach a maximum speed of 158.75 mph (255.48 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:51.961. While it doesn’t come with any weaponry, and players can’t install them as well, it is still a peaceful way to fly in the skies of Los Santos with up to three friends or other players.

As part of the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, the Conada can also be purchased at a 40% discounted price of $1,470,000/$1,102,500 from Elitás Travel.

Ad

5) Postlude

Ad

Lastly, there’s the Dinka Postlude, a two-door coupe also featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Debuting in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update, the ride seemingly took inspiration from a Honda Prelude.

While it has a top speed of only 103.00 mph (165.76 km/h), the Postlude surprisingly has some of the best customization options available for it. Players can come up with crazy rides by modifying them at LS Customs or other Auto Shops.

Ad

The vehicle is purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $917,000/$703,950 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Also check: Take Two’s CEO makes feelings clear on GTA 6 release date anticipation

As always, buying something always depends on one’s preferences; however, all of the aforementioned options are worth considering at least once.

Other related GTA news and content you may like to know about:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback