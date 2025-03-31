5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (March 31 to April 3, 2025)

There’s a new event currently live in GTA Online this week, featuring a new set of vehicles for players to try. Like always, Rockstar Games is giving heavy discounts on some of the best rides the game has to offer, making it the best time to buy new things. However, not everything is worth buying, and players should know which ones are the best of the best for their hard-earned money in Los Santos.

Ad

That said, let’s quickly take a look at the five best vehicles that gamers should buy in GTA Online this week.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the weekly event.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles include Banshee GTS, Tezeract, and more (March 31 to April 3, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update will be live for a few more days, allowing players to buy the below-mentioned vehicles until 2:00 AM PT, April 3, 2025:

Ad

Trending

1) Banshee GTS

Ad

The Bravado Banshee GTS is one of the newest cars that has been popular among players for good reasons. The two-seater sports car heavily resembles the real-life 5th generation SRT/Dodge Viper (VX I), making it one of the true-to-life-looking rides in the game.

What makes this vehicle special is its superior performance. The Banshee GTS possesses an impressive top speed of 138.00 mph (222.09 km/h). However, it can go even further to a staggering 172.50 mph (277.61 km/h) with HSW Performance Upgrades, making it one of the fastest and best vehicles that players should get in GTA Online this week.

Ad

Players can acquire it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,989,500.

2) Buckingham Pyro

Ad

Not everybody likes to face the traffic on the roads and instead prefers to travel through the sky, making aircraft a valuable asset like the Buckingham Pyro. The two-seater twin-boom fighter jet is currently available at a 40% discount.

Seemingly inspired by the De Havilland Vampire, the military aircraft can reach a maximum speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h). While its speed alone makes it stand out from the rest, it also comes with two built-in machine guns making it lethal in the right hands. It is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week for going from one place to another.

Ad

The jet is purchasable for a low price of $2,673,300/$2,010,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry website.

3) Corsita

Ad

The Lampadati Corsita is a two-seater sports car currently featured as the podium vehicle in GTA Online this week. While not all players might get lucky and win it for free, they can directly buy the ride if they are looking for an exotic look as well as reliable performance.

Seemingly inspired by the real-life Maserati MC20, the two-seater sports coupe can go up to a maximum speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h). Moreover, it has a very good grip on the road, making it one of the best cars for completing most of the missions in the game.

Ad

The Lampadati Corsita can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

4) Pegassi Tezeract

A picture of Tezeract featured in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are some cars in GTA Online that never go out of fashion like the Pegassi Tezeract currently available at a discount in GTA Online this week. It is a two-seater electric hypercar seemingly based on the real-life Lamborghini Terzo Millennio.

Ad

In terms of performance, the Tezeract is a beast. It can go up to a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.678 without any HSW upgrades. This level of performance for an electric vehicle is really good, and players shouldn’t miss the opportunity to get it this week at a discount.

It can currently be purchased for a low price of $1,977,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

Also Check: 5 best things to buy in the GTA Online weekly update

Ad

5) LCC Innovation

A picture of LCC Innovation (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Lastly, there’s the LCC Innovation, a chopper-style motorcycle for those who prefer two wheels. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life Harley Davidson Breakout.

Ad

According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the Innovation can go up to a maximum speed of 110.00 mph (177.03 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.999. The responsive braking and slide-free cornering ability make it one of the best choppers in the game.

The Innovation is featured at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom in GTA Online this week and can be purchased for only $92,500.

Also Check: GTA 6 marketing strategy reportedly revealed by Take-Two Interactive's CEO

Ad

While players can get anything they want according to their own preferences, all of the aforementioned vehicles are some of the best worth considering in GTA Online this week.

Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like to check:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback