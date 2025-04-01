Is Rockstar releasing a GTA 6 Xbox 360 version?

A recent X post regarding a supposed GTA 6 Xbox 360 version from a well-known gaming news website is raising eyebrows in the community. The much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel is scheduled to release later this year, and so far, has only been confirmed for Current-Gen consoles. But the X post linked an article that claims there could be a "Throwback Edition" for Xbox 360.

Ad

However, it should be noted that this version is not real and the post, as well as the article, are just a joke, given that today (April 1) is quite the occasion for such pranks. For those intrigued, here's a closer look.

Rockstar Games is not releasing a GTA 6 Xbox 360 "Throwback" version

Insider Gaming's X post about the alleged GTA 6 Xbox 360 version (Image via X/@InsiderGamingIG)

Earlier today, Insider Gaming posted on X, claiming they had exclusive information about a GTA 6 Xbox 360 version named the "Throwback Edition." Naturally, the post got a fair bit of attention.

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, it was linked to an article on their website, which claimed to have exclusive information about this version. It stated that this would be a "restricted", low-resolution version of Grand Theft Auto 6 for the Xbox 360, that would be priced at $199.99. These details were presented in the form of quotes from a Rockstar Games representative.

However, readers should note that all of this is just an April Fools' joke. Here's the statement from the end of the article:

Ad

"For more Insider Gaming coverage, check out the news that it’s April 1st and none of this is real"

It should also be noted that the Rockstar Games representative mentioned in this article was named "Don Beleevit". This was a clear giveaway that the Throwback Xbox 360 port of Grand Theft Auto 6 is a joke since the name is a creative way of writing "Don't believe it."

Ad

Check out: Why Rockstar hasn't disclosed GTA 6 release date yet, as per recent report

What platforms will Grand Theft Auto 6 release on?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of this writing, GTA 6 is scheduled to release during Fall 2025 only on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The game hasn't been announced for PC or even Last-Gen (PS4 and Xbox One) consoles, let alone for the Xbox 360.

Also check: GTA 6 trailer 2 release today? Analyzing the odds on April 1, 2025

Is Rockstar releasing a GTA 6 Xbox 360 version: Final verdict

No, Rockstar Games is not releasing a GTA 6 Xbox 360 version. The related Insider Gaming post was just an April Fools joke.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback