GTA 6 trailer 2 release today? Analyzing the odds on April 1, 2025

According to one of the latest GTA 6 trailer 2 release theories, a fresh look at the upcoming title might arrive on April 1, 2025. It is based on a GTA Online item that apparently teased the first trailer's release date, which makes it quite intriguing. However, the fact that Rockstar Games hasn't stated anything regarding a second trailer so far suggests the opposite.

In short, the chances of a second trailer dropping in the following hours do not seem to be great at the moment. We take a closer look at this GTA 6 trailer 2 release date theory and try to analyze its chances of dropping today, April 1, 2025.

Note: This article discusses speculations and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

What are the odds of GTA 6 trailer 2 releasing today, April 1, 2025?

The GTA 6 trailer 2 April 1 release theory is based on a group of numbers on GTA Online's ??? Tee. This T-shirt appeared in the multiplayer in June 2023 and a group of numbers on it, 12523, is believed to have been a teaser for the first GTA 6 trailer's release date, i.e., December 5, 2023.

Interestingly, the entire number sequence on this apparel was decoded to reveal the message, One Day Will Reveal All.

Now, some in the fanbase seem to believe another group within this sequence, 040125, might suggest April 1, 2025 as the second trailer's release date.

The theory is quite intriguing, but the odds of it happening don't look that great anymore. That's because Rockstar Games would've very likely announced its arrival a few days before. This is what the developer has done on a many occasions, such as for the first GTA 6 trailer, as well as for some Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 trailers.

Rockstar announcing some trailers in advance (Images via Rockstar Games)

While dropping GTA 6 trailer 2 as a surprise without any prior intimations would also generate a lot of views, given the excitement, announcing it beforehand would likely put a lot more eyes on it.

The developer's silence on the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel since December 2023 has been disappointing. However, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company), Strauss Zelnick, revealed in a recent interview that he prefers marketing close to a title's release window.

Check out: Why Rockstar hasn't disclosed GTA 6 release date yet, as per recent report

This explains why we haven't gotten a second trailer or screenshots so far. But then again, with the GTA 6 release window of Fall 2025 only a few months away, fresh details on the title can be expected to drop in the near future.

