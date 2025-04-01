GTA Online Pig locations: Where to find them?

Knowing all GTA Online Pig locations is important if you want to earn extra money. By participating in the Wildlife Photography Challenge/Shoot Animals Photography Challenge, you can earn daily cash and RP bonuses. Every day, you can visit the LS Tourist Board and check the animals for the day. A total of three animals are available per day, keeping it exciting for returning players.

Ad

Whenever the game requires you to photograph a pig, you can refer to this article, as it shares all of the GTA Online Pig locations in 2025.

All GTA Online Pig locations on the map: The exact coordinates of the animal

There are two types of pig locations in GTA Online: their permanent coordinates, and where one can find them only during a particular time. Let’s start with the areas that are always available for photographing the pig:

Ad

Trending

1) GTA Online Pig location #1

The first pig location in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first pig location is near The Vinewood Bowl. Players can find it by going through Senora Road.

Ad

2) GTA Online Pig location #2

The second pig location in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second pig location is near the Great Chaparral. Players can find the area by going through the Baytree Canyon Road.

Ad

3) Pig location #3

The third GTA Online Pig location in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The third pig location for the photography challenge is also near the Great Chaparral, and it can be found going further through Baytree Canyon Road.

Ad

4) Pig location #4

The exact coordinates of the 4th pig location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The location of the fourth pig in GTA Online is Harmony. Gamers can get here by going through the popular Route 68.

Ad

5) GTA Online Pig location #5

The 5th of all available pig locations in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fifth pig location is Sandy Shores, which you can reach by going through Smoke Tree Road.

Ad

6) Pig location in GTA Online #6

The exact coordinates of the 6th pig location in Blaine County (Image via Rockstar Games)

The sixth pig is located in Grapeseed and can be found by going through the O’Neil Way.

Ad

7) GTA Online Pig location #7

The 7th pig location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The seventh pig location is also Grapeseed, and you can reach it by going through Seaview Road.

Ad

8) Pig location #8

The 8th of all the pig locations in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The eighth pig location is near the Alamo Sea. Players can visit the area by going through the North Calafia Way.

Ad

The below-mentioned areas are where pigs are found only between a specific time:

Grand Theft Auto Online pig locations #9 and #10

More pig locations in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Visit the aforementioned areas between 11:00 and 15:00 in the game to find pigs.

Ad

GTA 5 Pig location #11

Another location to check for pigs (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next pig location is Harmony, which can be visited between 12:00 and 00:00.

Ad

Grand Theft Auto Online pig locations #12 and #13

Last locations to find pigs in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The last two pig locations are also Grapeseed, but the animal can only be found here between 08:00 and 20:00 and 20:00 and 08:00, respectively.

Ad

The Wildlife Photography Challenge is available for the game's PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced versions.

Also Check: LS Tags || Shipwreck location today

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback