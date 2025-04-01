GTA Online Pig locations: Where to find them?

Knowing all GTA Online Pig locations is important if you want to earn extra money. By participating in the Wildlife Photography Challenge/Shoot Animals Photography Challenge, you can earn daily cash and RP bonuses. Every day, you can visit the LS Tourist Board and check the animals for the day. A total of three animals are available per day, keeping it exciting for returning players.
Whenever the game requires you to photograph a pig, you can refer to this article, as it shares all of the GTA Online Pig locations in 2025.
All GTA Online Pig locations on the map: The exact coordinates of the animal
There are two types of pig locations in GTA Online: their permanent coordinates, and where one can find them only during a particular time. Let’s start with the areas that are always available for photographing the pig:
1) GTA Online Pig location #1
The first pig location is near The Vinewood Bowl. Players can find it by going through Senora Road.
2) GTA Online Pig location #2
The second pig location is near the Great Chaparral. Players can find the area by going through the Baytree Canyon Road.
3) Pig location #3
The third pig location for the photography challenge is also near the Great Chaparral, and it can be found going further through Baytree Canyon Road.
4) Pig location #4
The location of the fourth pig in GTA Online is Harmony. Gamers can get here by going through the popular Route 68.
5) GTA Online Pig location #5
The fifth pig location is Sandy Shores, which you can reach by going through Smoke Tree Road.
6) Pig location in GTA Online #6
The sixth pig is located in Grapeseed and can be found by going through the O’Neil Way.
7) GTA Online Pig location #7
The seventh pig location is also Grapeseed, and you can reach it by going through Seaview Road.
8) Pig location #8
The eighth pig location is near the Alamo Sea. Players can visit the area by going through the North Calafia Way.
The below-mentioned areas are where pigs are found only between a specific time:
Grand Theft Auto Online pig locations #9 and #10
Visit the aforementioned areas between 11:00 and 15:00 in the game to find pigs.
GTA 5 Pig location #11
The next pig location is Harmony, which can be visited between 12:00 and 00:00.
Grand Theft Auto Online pig locations #12 and #13
The last two pig locations are also Grapeseed, but the animal can only be found here between 08:00 and 20:00 and 20:00 and 08:00, respectively.
The Wildlife Photography Challenge is available for the game's PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced versions.
Also Check: LS Tags || Shipwreck location today