GTA 6 PlayStation exclusive rumor, explored

"Is GTA 6 PlayStation exclusive?" is a question on the minds of some Grand Theft Auto fans. The much-anticipated next chapter in Rockstar Games' flagship series is set to arrive later this year, and although it has been announced for both Current-Gen consoles, timed exclusivity, as well as marketing exclusivity rumors have been going around for a while now.

Officially, there have been no indications as such so far. However, there have been instances where some Grand Theft Auto titles were timed exclusives for PlayStation consoles, which seem to have fueled GTA 6 PlayStation exclusive rumors.

Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 PlayStation timed and marketing exclusivity rumor: All you need to know

Back in September 2024, during an episode of the XNC Podcast on YouTube, insider MAGG claimed that Sony had "locked down" marketing rights for Grand Theft Auto 6 and that this would be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2:

"You're gonna hear about it during the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 that Sony has locked down marketing rights for GTA 6 for the PS5 and the PS5 Pro only." [1:50:15]

Besides this claim, which only concerns the marketing rights, some also believe that the title might be a timed exclusive for the PS5. In fact, such GTA 6 PlayStation exclusive rumors have been around for quite some time now.

GTA 6 PlayStation exclusive rumors and speculations have been around for a while (Images via X)

Note that titles like Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas were available on the PS2 first and arrived on PC and Xbox much later. Additionally, Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories were PlayStation exclusives (the former got iOS and Android ports much later).

Grand Theft Auto 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, that released in 2022 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, was also announced during a PlayStation event in 2020. All of this suggests that Rockstar Games and PlayStation share a good relationship, which may have spawned the GTA 6 PlayStation exclusive rumors.

A timed exclusivity deal would not be entirely unrealistic, but there have been no official announcements about this so far. Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially been announced for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Therefore, readers are advised to take any such GTA 6 PlayStation exclusive rumors with a grain of salt.

Even just an exclusive marketing deal, as mentioned earlier, would not be unrealistic, but that has not been confirmed either.

Notably, there has been no form of Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing, let alone any from PlayStation, in over a year now. Rockstar has gone completely silent since releasing its first trailer in December 2023.

However, we can expect the title's marketing campaign to begin in the near future, at least from Rockstar Games. It is supposed to come out during Fall 2025, so more trailers, screenshots, and a clear GTA 6 release date might arrive in the coming months.

