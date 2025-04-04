5 reasons why GTA 5 fails in comparison to GTA 4

Both GTA 5 (2013) and GTA 4 (2008) are two jewels from the Grand Theft Auto crown. Rockstar Games carefully crafted both titles, giving them unique identities and characteristics. While it is widely believed that the 2013 title is more popular and better than its predecessor, the 2008 title beats Grand Theft Auto 5 in various aspects.

We list five areas where GTA 5 fails compared to Grand Theft Auto 4.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things that make GTA 5 fall behind GTA 4

1) Downgraded in-game physics

GTA 4 has superior in-game physics than Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the very first things you notice in GTA 5 is the downgrade in in-game physics compared to GTA 4. Most of the motions in the current game are pre-recorded and don't feel natural at times. Vehicle deformation is also mediocre.

The implementation of Euphoria physics made GTA 4 ahead of its time. The game still produces motion based on your activity; vehicle damage is also impressive.

2) Weaker character development

Even though GTA 5 has three protagonists, their character development feels weaker throughout the storyline. Except for Franklin, the other two were already well established in their respective fields. Franklin’s storyline also felt incomplete until Rockstar re-added him in GTA Online 2021.

On the other hand, Niko Bellic goes through an arc of serious character development. From his arrival at Liberty City as an immigrant to losing his dearest ones at the end, we can see him go through various difficult life events, which make his story close to players’ hearts.

3) Downgraded NPC AI

Even though the NPCs in the 2013 title are more visually pleasing, their AI is subpar when compared to GTA 4. You can often notice the character models reappearing in various locations throughout the map. The action and behaviour are also repetitive and become predictable after a while.

However, the NPCs in GTA 4 are more lifelike and less repetitive. They also react differently according based on the situation. For example, when it rains, they use umbrellas, raincoats, and newspapers to protect themselves. Some NPCs can also be seen taking shelter under various sheds.

4) Downgrade in the Wanted Level system

Rockstar Games straightforwardly removed the six-star wanted level in GTA 5. It was one of the signature features of the series, and daring players loved to challenge the in-game cops. Moreover, getting rid of the wanted stars in the current title is also fairly easy.

However, GTA 4 punishes you severely for getting reckless. It has the legendary six-star wanted level system that is borderline impossible to evade.

5) Less interaction with important NPCs

The NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 4 have more interactions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar limited how much you can interact with even the important NPCs in GTA 5. You can call some of them and ask for hangouts. Outside of that, they are not interactable unless they become a part of the mission.

However, you can date various girls, play games, go for casual hangouts, and ask various favors from GTA 4 NPCs. They even despise you if you ignore them for long.

