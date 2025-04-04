5 big reasons to play GTA Online this week (April 4-9, 2025)

Rockstar Games recently released one of the best GTA Online weekly updates, with great money boosts and offers. If you are a grinder in the game, then you should not miss this week’s benefits, as they will last only until April 9, 2025. Various freemode jobs are currently offering lucrative benefits that you should utilize to progress in the game.

With that being said, this article lists five big reasons why you should play GTA Online between April 4, 2025, and April 9, 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 solid things that you should not miss in GTA Online this week (April 4-9, 2025)

1) Peyote Plants have returned

You can find Peyote Plants in various locations in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Peyote Plants are always available in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, they are not so common in the multiplayer version. However, you can visit all the GTA Online Peyote Plants locations this week and consume them. Rockstar Games temporarily brought back the collectibles, and they will be available till April 9, 2025.

Therefore, if you haven’t tried them yet, you should do so before Rockstar removes them again. Additionally, the developer added a special Peyote Plant near Grapeseed that only spawns on foggy nights.

2) New GTA Plus benefits

Along with the recent GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games also released new GTA Plus monthly benefits. If you play the multiplayer game on PC (Enhanced Version), PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S, and have paid for the subscription, you can enjoy the benefits right away.

While the GTA Plus benefits will last longer than the weekly updates bonuses, you should check them as soon as possible to plan your gameplay strategy for the upcoming period. Moreover, the membership is also offering increased monetary bonuses on various lucrative missions.

3) Massive bonuses on Madrazo Hits

The Madrazo Hits missions are raining money this week in GTA Online, and you should grind them every day. Rockstar will give you 2x money and RP on each successful mission until before the next weekly update. Additionally, you will also get an extra reward of $100,000 for completing three missions within the period.

Each Madrazo Hits mission usually pays $20,000. However, starting today, you can earn up to $240,000 and an additional $100,000 till April 9, 2025.

4) Boost in Nightclub management

If you are a Nightclub owner, then it is the best time to manage your business and keep it ready for increased bonuses. If you do Nightclub Management Missions this week, they will make your Nightclub twice as popular among NPCs. Max popularity also means max money generation inside the Nightclub Safe Locker.

Additionally, the Warehouse employees are also working more effectively this week as they collect twice as many products for you to sell. Therefore, you should not avoid the Nightclub business this week.

5) Great vehicle discounts

Many top-tier vehicles are offering discounted prices this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can get various top-range vehicles such as the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, Pegassi Toros, Übermacht Niobe, etc. at 30% discounts. The Turismo Omaggio and the Niobe are some of the most expensive cars in the game.

Meanwhile, you can also get a free Pfister Comet S2 from the Lucky Wheel and a free Pegassi Zorrusso from the LS Car Meet Prize Ride.

