5 things to know about Vapid Blade in GTA Online

The Vapid Blade is one of the oldest cars in GTA Online. It debuted in the GTA series with San Andreas (2004), and 10 years later, in the summer of 2014, Rockstar Games finally added it in Grand Theft Auto Online with the "I'm Not a Hipster" DLC. It is a part of the multiplayer's Muscle Cars category and has some notable attributes.

In this article, we will take a look at five things to know about the Vapid Blade in GTA Online.

Vapid Blade in GTA Online: Performance, price, and other things to know

1) Design inspiration

Here's what the Vapid Blade looks like in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Blade boasts a sleek vintage design that may appeal to someone who likes classic rides. Most GTA Online cars seem to be based on real-life vehicles, and this one may have been inspired by the 1965 Ford Falcon.

The car's front grille setup looks very similar to its apparent real-life counterpart. The grooves present on the sides of the Ford Falcon are also there on the Blade and add a bit of character to it.

2) Performance

The Vapid Blade in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Blade is decent enough in terms of performance. Once fully upgraded, it can accelerate really quickly. That said, its top speed, as per tests conducted by popular GTA YouTuber Broughy1322, is just 110.50 mph, which won't be of much use in competitive scenarios.

Furthermore, the Blade tends to understeer a bit, and drivers should keep that in mind to avoid straying off-path and crashing into cars or other objects. Nevertheless, it is fine for free-roaming and casual traversal overall, and, notably, can even perform a wheelie (moving with its front wheels in the air).

3) Not much customizability

One of Vapid Blade's downsides is that it doesn't have many customization options. Besides the standard upgrades, like engine, armor, brake, Turbo Tuning, and suspension, there aren't many visual modifications to apply on this Muscle Car.

Bumper, exhaust, hood, and spoiler make for some visual customization categories for the Blade in GTA Online, but the options in them are very few, which is a bit of a disappointment.

4) It was removed in June 2023

After adding the Vapid Blade in June 2014, Rockstar Games removed it from its sale website nine years later in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC's release. In fact, nearly 200 cars were removed from the multiplayer at the time. While those who already owned these cars got to keep them, others no longer had the option to buy them.

That said, Rockstar does add removed cars back for a limited period occasionally, and that is exactly what's happened with the Blade as of this writing. It is back on sale with the April 3, 2025, GTA Online weekly update and will be up for grabs through April 9.

5) Price

The Vapid Blade on sale at the LS Car Meet Test Track (Image via Rockstar Games)

Prior to its removal, the Vapid Blade used to be sold on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $160,000. It is worth noting that this Muscle Car is also available in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode and costs the same there.

This price range is basically a steal, considering just how inflated GTA Online's economy is. As mentioned, the Blade is back until April 9, 2025, in the multiplayer, and those interested can head over to the LS Car Meet and buy it from the Test Track.

