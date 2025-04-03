5 things to avoid in GTA Online (April 3-9, 2025)

Rockstar Games has dropped a fresh GTA Online weekly update today, April 3, 2025, bringing in some exciting bonuses and offers. Quite a few vehicles, some weapons, and a top business' properties have been discounted for the next seven days. However, as is the case every week, not every item that's on sale is worth getting in the game.

Making the right choices can be tricky for inexperienced players, so this article will list five things to avoid in Grand Theft Auto Online this week, that is from today, April 3, through April 9, 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week: Compact EMP Launcher, Pfister Comet S2, and more (April 3-9, 2025)

1) Buying Declasse Tahoma Coupe

Here's the Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Tahoma Coupe is an alright pick if you're a fan of vintage cars with decent performance. That being said, even with a 30% off on its standard $1,500,000 price tag this week, those looking for a value-for-money deal should consider avoiding it.

The Tahome Coupe is incompatible with any unique modifications like Imani Tech, Armor Plating, and HSW Performance upgrades (available only in GTA 5 Enhanced on PC and Current-Gen consoles). Furthermore, its top speed is pretty average, even after applying all the basic upgrades.

2) Buying the Elysian Island Nightclub

Setting up a Nightclub at the right location can be very helpful (Image via Rockstar Games)

All Nightclub properties and their optional upgrades have been discounted by 30% in this GTA Online weekly update. This business is one of the most profitable ones in the multiplayer, so those without it should definitely invest.

However, players should avoid buying the Nightclub in Elysian Island. It is located at the very bottom of the map, and can result in lengthy travel times during missions. Instead of that, it would be much better to get either the Vespucci Canals or one of the Vinewood Nightclubs.

3) Buying the Compact EMP Launcher

The Compact EMP Launcher is available on a 30% discount this week for GTA+ members in the Gun Van. It has an interesting gimmick, but it's not that useful practically.

What it basically does is disable any vehicle for a few seconds that gets hit by its projectile. This is quite cool in theory, but hitting any moving targets with this weapon is quite the task, and overall, you would find using explosive tools (like the Compact Grenade Launcher itself) a lot more effective.

4) Buying Pfister Comet S2

Yet another item that is 30% off this week is the Pfister Comet S2 sports car. Seemingly based on the Porsche 992, this ride boasts an impressive top speed, and is compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade too.

As mentioned, the Comet S2's $1,878,000 standard price (and $1,408,500 Trade Price) has been discounted this week, but players should still avoid buying it. That is because the car can be obtained for free through April 9, 2025, if you manage to win it as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

5) Buying Pegassi Zorrusso

Pegassi Zorrusso in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Zorrusso, an ultra-modern supercar likely based on the Italdesign Zerouno, costs $1,925,000. Its top speed is great, it is compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade, and is 30% off this week too.

But just like the Comet S2, players can get Zorrusso for free as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride through April 9 by winning an LS Car Meet Series race for two days in a row.

