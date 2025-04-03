How to get free Pegassi Zorusso in GTA 5 Online (April 3 to 9, 2025)

The Pegassi Zorusso is currently available at a 30% discount in GTA Online this week. While the discount is quite enticing, the supercar can also be acquired for free. Not only the vehicle is pretty fast but its Lamborghini-like design is worth checking out. Till April 9, 2025, players can win this car by participating in the LSCM event and winning it for two days in a row.

Ad

However, it’s not a brand-new car, and one may wonder if it’s worth the hassle of winning race events. To answer all those queries, let’s quickly learn a few important details about the Pegassi Zorusso featured in GTA 5 Online this week.

Note: The article is subjective to the writer’s opinion and analysis of the supercar.

Pegassi Zorusso in GTA 5 Online: Performance review

Ad

Trending

Since its release in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC, the GTA Online Pegassi Zorusso has been quite popular among most players, and there’s a good reason behind it. It is a beast in terms of performance and can go up to a maximum speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) without the need for any HSW Performance Upgrades. It also takes about 1:00.815 to complete one lap on average.

While it may not sound that fast one might expect it to be, but it’s acceptably fast enough to complete most of the in-game activities. Moreover, it possesses good traction, allowing players to keep the vehicle somewhat stable even at high speeds. Tight corners can also be taken with this ride; however, doing that without losing much speed may require some practice.

Ad

Overall, the Zorusso is considered a well-balanced supercar, and players can use it to collect GTA Online LS Tags or complete certain missions.

Also Check: GTA Online weekly update

GTA 5 Online Pegassi Zorusso’s design

Ad

Apart from taking major influence from the Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta, players can find some of the vehicle’s parts resemble to some popular Lamborghini cars like

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO – Bonnet

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ – Front Bumper

Lamborghini Aventador SV – Side vent and the rear diffuser

Overall, it has a long body but aerodynamic design that many motorheads can appreciate.

Also Check: Pfister Comet S2

Final verdict

The Pegassi Zorusso in GTA 5 Online is currently purchasable for $1,347,500 from Legendary Motorsport. However, as there’s also an option to collect it for free, and players shouldn’t miss this opportunity. Even if they do not want to use it on a daily basis, driving it casually in Los Santos during weekends won’t do any harm.

Ad

Other GTA things and news you may like to know about:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback