GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (April 3 to April 9, 2025)

Getting a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle every week is a great opportunity to increase the car collection. The latest update also gives players a chance to acquire Pfister Comet S2 as the newest Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. On the other hand, there’s a Pegassi Zorusso that gamers can win as the latest prize ride. They just need to win the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row.

To have a better understanding of both rides, this article further shares important details of the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride car.

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Comet S2: Design and performance (April 3 to April 9, 2025)

Pfister Comet S2 has finally come back to the limelight thanks to the latest GTA online weekly update that features it as the newest Podium Vehicle. The two-door sports car heavily resembles a Porsche 911. Moreover, some parts are seemingly inspired by the following:

Porsche 911 (991.1)

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

2nd-generation Porsche Panamera

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Gemballa Avalanche GTR 650

In terms of performance, the Pfister Comet S2 can go up to a maximum speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:04.715, making it one of the best sports cars in the game without any HSW Performance Upgrades.

Those who don’t want to try their luck winning the ride can directly buy it for a 30% discount from Legendary Motorsport.

Prize Ride of the Week is Zorusso: Design and performance (April 3 to April 9, 2025)

The latest Prize Ride this week is Pegassi Zorusso, a two-seater supercar that looks like the Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta. Debuting in 2019 with The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update, it seemingly took some design inspiration from other automobiles like:

Bugatti Divo

Lamborghini Aventador SV

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO

When it comes to performance, the Pegassi Zorusso seemingly runs on a V-shaped mid-rear engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. According to Broughy1322, it can go up to a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and complete one lap at 1:00.815.

Also Check: Rockstar quietly fixed an issue with GTA 5 Enhanced on PC: Report

Rockstar will add the next GTA Online Podium Vehicle on April 10, 2025.

