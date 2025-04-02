Rockstar quietly fixed an issue with GTA 5 Enhanced on PC: Report

Rockstar Games surprised everyone when it announced that GTA 5 Enhanced would be a free upgrade for all existing players on PC. While the new version has all the latest bells and whistles (like ray-tracing support), it also has been found to have several bugs and glitches. Rockstar has consistently been releasing updates to patch these issues, and it looks like they have done it again recently.

According to popular Grand Theft Auto analyst and data miner Tez2, the developers released a background update earlier today, April 3, 2025. It fixed an issue with GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, as well as a black screen issue in the online multiplayer version. Read on to learn exactly what has been patched in the recent update.

GTA 5 Enhanced PC players should now be able to view all of the Tier 4 rewards: Background update patch notes

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, Tez2 revealed the patch notes of the background GTA 5 Online update. According to them, the issue that players had been experiencing with a certain Tier 4 reward in GTA 5 Enhanced has now been fixed. Here are the relevant patch notes, as shared by Tez2:

Fixed an issue due to which Speedo Custom reward for Tier 4 Weapons Career Progress was becoming invisible when in Garages in the Enhanced version.

Fixed an issue due to which players had been experiencing a back screen after exiting The Cayo Perico Heist Finale’s planning board.

While the patch notes are relatively smaller in size than the last Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced update of March 19, 2025, it’s good to see Rockstar’s dedication to providing the best gameplay experiences possible.

The popular multiplayer title will have its 12th anniversary later this year, and a Summer DLC is expected to be released around June 2025.

While it's normal for bugs and glitches to pop up in this kind of multiplayer game, fans can expect Rockstar to keep patching issues with future updates as well.

