  GTA 5 Online is coming to Xbox PC Game Pass later this month, it's claimed

GTA 5 Online is coming to Xbox PC Game Pass later this month, it's claimed

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 02, 2025 20:10 GMT
A brief report on GTA 5 Online coming to Xbox PC Game Pass later this month (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 5 Online has been claimed to be coming to Xbox PC Game Pass later this month (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the gaming industry is currently buzzing with updates on the Nintendo Switch 2, there’s good news for GTA 5 Online gamers on PC. After releasing the Enhanced version, the developers have apparently planned another dedicated release on the platform. However, instead of being a separate purchase or a free upgrade, it will become part of the Xbox ecosystem later this month.

CentralGamingHub, a reliable source of information on Rockstar Games titles, reported that GTA 5 Online will be released on Xbox PC Game Pass later this month. This includes both the story mode content as well as the popular online multiplayer.

GTA 5 Online could join Xbox PC Game Pass's list of titles in April 2025

Reputed GTA insider Tez2 also shared the post by CentralGamingHub, which states:

“GTA V and GTA Online will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC, and Cloud later in the month.”

As per the statement, PC players and Xbox console gamers will be able to access GTA 5 Online via an Xbox Game Pass.

This suggests that the information could have possibly been provided by Rockstar Games to gaming journalists online, a tactic that the developers have adopted not too long ago.

While the game has been on Xbox Game Pass before, this could be the first time it will be included in the Xbox PC Game Pass, a membership only available for PC gamers. Costing $11.99 per month at the time of writing, the membership offers PC gamers access to some of the best Xbox and PC titles, including but not limited to:

  • Sea of Thieves
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Minecraft
  • Indian Jones and the Great Circle
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare III
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
On another note, GTA 5 Online is expected to receive weekly updates even after the expected release of Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
