GTA 5 Online is coming to Xbox PC Game Pass later this month, it's claimed

While the gaming industry is currently buzzing with updates on the Nintendo Switch 2, there’s good news for GTA 5 Online gamers on PC. After releasing the Enhanced version, the developers have apparently planned another dedicated release on the platform. However, instead of being a separate purchase or a free upgrade, it will become part of the Xbox ecosystem later this month.

Ad

CentralGamingHub, a reliable source of information on Rockstar Games titles, reported that GTA 5 Online will be released on Xbox PC Game Pass later this month. This includes both the story mode content as well as the popular online multiplayer.

GTA 5 Online could join Xbox PC Game Pass's list of titles in April 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reputed GTA insider Tez2 also shared the post by CentralGamingHub, which states:

“GTA V and GTA Online will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC, and Cloud later in the month.”

As per the statement, PC players and Xbox console gamers will be able to access GTA 5 Online via an Xbox Game Pass.

This suggests that the information could have possibly been provided by Rockstar Games to gaming journalists online, a tactic that the developers have adopted not too long ago.

Ad

While the game has been on Xbox Game Pass before, this could be the first time it will be included in the Xbox PC Game Pass, a membership only available for PC gamers. Costing $11.99 per month at the time of writing, the membership offers PC gamers access to some of the best Xbox and PC titles, including but not limited to:

Sea of Thieves

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Forza Horizon 5

Minecraft

Indian Jones and the Great Circle

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Ad

Also check: Did Rockstar release GTA 6 trailer 2 at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

On another note, GTA 5 Online is expected to receive weekly updates even after the expected release of Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year.

Also check: 5 things to collect in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online April Fool's Day update 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback