How to unlock Sasquatch outfit in the new GTA Online update

The Sasquatch outfit is up for grabs after the latest weekly GTA Online update and will be unlockable for the next few days. It is one of the more unique attires that players can don in the game and take others by surprise. Obtaining it is extremely straightforward. No prior investments, ranks, missions, or properties are required, so even beginners can get this outfit easily.

Ad

However, regardless of how simple, some players may just not be aware of the process. So, in this article, we will take a look at how to unlock the Sasquatch outfit in the new GTA Online update.

Guide to unlocking the Sasquatch outfit in the new GTA Online update

Here's a look at the Sasquatch outfit in the new GTA Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

All you need to do to unlock the Sasquatch outfit in the new GTA Online update is to log into the multiplayer. Joining a Public or an Invite Only session through April 9, 2025, will unlock and add this unique outfit to your wardrobe.

Ad

Trending

GTA 5 Enhanced users can directly enter the multiplayer from the game's Landing Page. However, if you are in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode and do not know how to enter the multiplayer, here's a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1 - Open Grand Theft Auto 5's Pause menu.

- Open Grand Theft Auto 5's menu. Step 2 - Go to the ONLINE tab.

- Go to the tab. Step 3 - Select Play GTA Online.

- Select Step 4 - Select Go or Invite Only session.

Once you enter a multiplayer session after the new GTA Online weekly update, the outfit will be added to your wardrobe automatically. The game will inform you about it with this notification:

Ad

Outfit unlock notification in the new GTA Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Your wardrobe can be accessed at any of your apartments and even inside some GTA Online businesses. Players without any of these properties can access their wardrobe in any clothing store.

Ad

How to get the Sasquatch outfit in the new GTA Online update

The Sasquatch outfit is in the Outfits: Special section (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's how to find and wear the Sasquatch outfit in GTA Online:

Ad

Step 1 - Access your wardrobe.

- Access your wardrobe. Step 2 - Click on Outfits.

- Click on Step 3 - Go to Outfits: Special.

- Go to Step 4 - Select Sasquatch.

Those who haven't unlocked the outfit yet are once again reminded that it will only be available through April 9, 2025.

Besides this outfit, the weekly GTA Online update's latest iteration has introduced some bonuses on Madrazo Hits, HSW Races, Nightclub Popularity, and more. Moreover, Peyote Plants (on land as well as underwater) are also back in the multiplayer through April 9, 2025.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback