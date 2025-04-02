5 reasons why GTA Online could get a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer, GTA Online, on several platforms, except the ever-so-popular handheld console - Nintendo Switch. However, its successor, Nintendo Switch 2, is now on the horizon, and some really exciting titles have been announced for it so far. Needless to say, some fans are hoping that Rockstar also adds its acclaimed multiplayer to that list at some point in the future.

Although it hasn't been confirmed, there does seem to be a slight possibility. In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why GTA Online could get a Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

Note: Some parts of this article are purely speculative and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 possible reasons why GTA Online could get a Nintendo Switch 2 edition

1) Take-Two seems to be supporting Switch 2

Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive's CEO reportedly stated that they would be open to supporting Nintendo Switch 2. Based on some of the revelations made during the recent Nintendo Direct event for the upcoming console, this actually seems to be the case.

Notable titles under Take-Two's belt such as Civilization 7 and even the upcoming Borderlands 4 will be available on Nintendo Switch 2. Given that Rockstar also falls under Take-Two, it wouldn't be surprising if GTA Online is ported over to the new handheld console in the future.

2) The console looks powerful

Technological limitations could be a possible reason why Grand Theft Auto 5 (and GTA Online) never made it to the original Nintendo Switch. The game is expansive and has lots of mechanics.

However, things look quite promising so far when it comes to the Switch 2, as its library will boasts big names like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and as already mentioned, Borderlands 4. If the handheld is capable of running these titles, then GTA Online might not be a problem.

3) Multiplayer titles have been on Switch

Fortnite on the official Nintendo Switch store (Image via nintendo.com)

Besides graphics and mechanics, another potential challenge when it comes to big titles on handheld consoles is the player count. That said, Fortnite, one of the most popular multiplayer games in recent times is available on the original Switch, and will also be on Switch 2.

Other titles with multiplayer modes, such as EA Sports FC and NBA 2K, have also been announced for Switch 2. Considering that it seems to be more powerful than the original console, GTA Online coming to it may not be an unrealistic scenario.

4) Grand Theft Auto 6 substitute

Grand Theft Auto 6's first official artwork from December 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite the fact that some big titles have been announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, a Grand Theft Auto 6 port still seems a little unlikely at this moment. Not much is known about this title yet, but as far as the first trailer goes, it does looks pretty demanding.

If that happens to be the case, Rockstar Games might decide to bring GTA Online over to the platform instead. Grand Theft Auto 5 wasn't ported to the original Nintendo Switch, but the developer did release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on it in 2021.

5) Sales

GTA Online will turn 12 years old later this year (2025), but its popularity hasn't seen any dip as such. Grand Theft Auto 5 is still selling well, and its multiplayer is a big reason for that.

Add to it the fact that the title never made it to original Switch inspite of heavy demand from fans, and launching a Nintendo Switch 2 edition may just prove a very profitable venture for Rockstar Games.

