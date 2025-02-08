According to a recent report by Eurogamer, Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, is reportedly open about supporting Nintendo Switch 2. Although the CEO did not confirm a title release for the upcoming hand-held console, he did state that they "fully expect to support" the platform.

Zelnick expressed his views about the Nintendo Switch 2 at an earnings call held by Take-Two Interactive on February 6, 2025. In fact, one of the big takeaways from the event was GTA 6 being on track for its planned Fall 2025 launch. Furthermore, the earnings call revealed sales-related details of other Rockstar titles and also touched upon the launch windows of a few upcoming Take-Two games.

CEO of Take-Two Interactive, GTA's parent company, shares his views about supporting Nintendo Switch 2

According to the Eurogamer report mentioned above, Strauss Zelnick took the example of Civilization 7's availability on the Nintendo Switch before stating that they fully expect to support its successor.

"As you may have noted, Civilization 7 is now on Switch. So while we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch [2]."

Although Rockstar Games' GTA 5 — one of the most successful titles under Take-Two's belt — is not available on Nintendo Switch, remasters of the franchise's three beloved titles, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, did launch for the hand-held console.

Red Dead Redemption — another notable Rockstar release from 2010 — was also ported over to Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Take-Two has some big names set to launch this year, and likely the biggest of them all is Grand Theft Auto 6. As mentioned, it was revealed during the company's recent earnings call that GTA 6 is still scheduled for its Fall 2025 release window.

The title will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles at launch. Unfortunately, the sandbox will likely not release on the Nintendo Switch 2 since it looks very demanding for a hand-held console, though that remains to be seen. Even its PC port has yet to be announced but is expected to come out in the future, especially considering the usual launch pattern that Grand Theft Auto titles have followed over the years.

