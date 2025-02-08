PlayStation Network outage disrupts millions of GTA Online players

There are over 20 million GTA Online players on PlayStation consoles. While Rockstar has been supporting the game for years now, many PS players won’t be able to play the game for quite some time. The PlayStation Network (PSN) is currently down as there has been an outage since around 6 PM PST, February 7, 2025. Both PS4 and PS5 gamers have been impacted by this, not allowing them to access multiplayer titles.

This article aims to shed more light on the current PlayStation Network outage and the sort of impact it is having on the GTA Online player base.

PlayStation Network status that GTA Online players on PS4 and PS5 must check

A screenshot of the current PlayStation Network status (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above is a screenshot of the status of PlayStation Network as of 1:10 AM PT, February 8, 2025. This shows that the outage is still going on.

According to the PlayStation Network status page, the outage has impacted all currently supported PlayStation platforms, including PS4 and PS5. Almost all regions have been impacted by this massive outage.

GTA Online players react to the ongoing PlayStation Network outage

A major PlayStation Network outage is bound to create dissatisfaction among many players.

An X user, @BatumHicks, tagged PlayStation in a post and asked them to fix the servers:

This seemingly shows their frustration for not being able to play the game this weekend.

Another X user @MarauderGaming0 expressed sadness for not being able to play games like Grand Theft Auto Online:

Are GTA Online servers down as well?

According to the current GTA Online server status, the servers are working perfectly fine, leaving PlayStation to handle the issue.

On February 8, 2025, the PlayStation Support account @AskPlayStation acknowledged the ongoing network outage. Instead of providing an estimated time for the issue to be resolved, they guided players to check the PSN server status.

This suggests that PlayStation could be working to fix the network issue as soon as possible.

If PlayStation servers are back up and players are still unable to log in to Grand Theft Auto Online, it is recommended to turn off the internet adaptor and turn it on after 10 minutes for a soft reboot.

