Is GTA 5 Online down? Rockstar server status (down detector)

Many players are recently plagued with a few questions — is GTA 5 Online down? Is there a GTA 5 Online maintenance going on? What is the Rockstar server status? Some players are experiencing issues when trying to log-in to the popular multiplayer title today. Errors like “Rockstar Games online services are unavailable right now” and “files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded” have been reported since early morning.

At the moment, GTA 5 Online servers are working properly, according to Rockstar Games atleast. However, for those still experiencing some issues, this article aims to answer all the questions related to GTA 5 Online servers, guide how to check the server status via the official down detector and also provide possible fixes to access the multiplayer title as soon as possible.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's own analysis.

Is GTA 5 Online down or not: What is the Rockstar server status now?

A screenshot of the Service Status page on Rockstar's official support website. (Image via Rockstar Games)

As of 12:07:00 PM GMT+5:30, February 8, 2025, the Grand Theft Auto 5 Online servers are not down and functioning properly. Players should be able to now log in to the popular multiplayer title. One can visit the Rockstar Support page to check the official server status.

However, this raises the question of why some experienced log-in problems earlier today. For those who play the game on PlayStation consoles and are wondering why is GTA Online not working, it's worth noting that the PSN servers have been down for a couple of hours. One can visit the PSN Service Status to check the official server status.

Was there a GTA 5 Online maintenance going on?

Rockstar Games hasn’t officially shared any scheduled Grand Theft Auto 5 Online maintenance for today. However, there is a possibility that there might have been issues in the background that got fixed silently.

If the PSN Servers are back up and some players are still unable to play the game, there are some possible fixes they can try.

GTA 5 Online server down: Possible troubleshooting steps that one can follow

The possibility of a Grand Theft Auto 5 Online server down issue, even for a few minutes, may affect players’ internet connection in some situations. This is something that one can manually fix to make sure the connection gets restored to Rockstar’s servers if they are officially online.

Here are some of the common troubleshooting steps that can eliminate any possible internet connection issues on your end:

Many of the players in 2025 use a wired router or a firewall to access the internet and play the popular multiplayer title. If you also use one of them, it’s recommended to change their NAT type on an immediate basis and make sure the following network ports are open:

Port 61458 (UDP)

Port 6672 (UDP)

Port 61456 (UDP)

Port 61455 (UDP)

Port 61457 (UDP)

After that, the next best thing to do is change the DNS (Domain Name Servers). Here’s a possible way to do it:

Open the settings of your router/firewall. Go to Network setting or Internet settings. Go to Advanced Network Settings. Select Change Adaptor. Right-click on Wi-Fi connection or Ethernet connection (the one you use to connect to GTA 5 Online servers or Rockstar Games servers). Go to Properties. Check if the IPv4/TCP is turned off and turn it on. Go to Properties once again. Choose ‘Use the following DNS’. Enter your Preferred DNS server – 8.8.8.8. Enter your Alternate DNS server – 8.8.4.4. Click on Validate Settings. Go to Properties one more time. Enter your Preferred DNS server – 2001:4860:4860:8888. Enter your Alternate DNS server - 2001:4860:4860:8844. Select Validate Settings and confirm the changes.

It’s also recommended that the router be turned off for 10 minutes and then turned back on to fix any existing connectivity issues.

