Rockstar made some changes with a recent GTA Online update in the background: Report

Rockstar Games has never shied away from introducing changes to its popular multiplayer title GTA Online. Since the game's release in 2013, the developer has been supporting it with updates and patches on a regular basis. While it usually adds new content and bonuses to the game, it often implements changes in the background to improve the gameplay experience, just like it did recently (as per a report).

According to an X post of February 6, 2025, by popular Rockstar insider Tez2, a background GTA Online update has recently made some changes to improve the gameplay experience. From some fixed glitches to restrictions put in one area, a few changes were noticed and reported upon.

Background GTA Online update: Full patch notes as reported by Rockstar insider

As can be seen above, popular Rockstar insider Tez2 has shared a list of things that the recent GTA Online update did in the background:

It fixed an issue where a new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle was being wrongly marked as acquired.

It fixed an issue due to which Vernon was unable to enter the Burrito van during the mission Investigation: Davis.

It fixed an issue with the LS Tags where they used to disappear upon spraying them.

It has implemented a restriction where it doesn’t allow calling mission-related contacts (like Ron, Gerald, etc.) anymore.

Moreover, the latest GTA Online update also implemented another change, as per Rockstar Games Support:

It fixed an issue where some players were unable to claim the free Ocelot Virtue upon the completion of The Last Dose missions.

Apart from fixing stuff, the developer has also added brand-new content to the popular multiplayer title this week:

Three new Drift Races - Go With the Flow, Gang's All Here, and Buckle Down

- Go With the Flow, Gang's All Here, and Buckle Down Three new Drift Tuning-compatible cars - Dinka Jester Classic, Karin Futo, and RUNE Cheburek

A promotional picture of the new content added with the latest update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Furthermore, the following benefits and bonuses can be claimed as part of the ongoing weekly event till February 12, 2025:

2x payout on Drift Races

2x payout on LS Tags

2x payout on Exotic Exports

2x payout on Running Back

2x payout on Lunar New Year Stunt Races

3x payout on the new Community Series jobs

This is also the last week to hunt for all Yuanbao locations and claim the rare Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

Also Check: Plus Benefits February 2025

