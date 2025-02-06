GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (February 6 - 12, 2025)

It’s a brand new month, and a new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles is now available for the next week. These rides are a great way to earn money in 2025, and a Salvage Yard property is required to access the content. Three new rides can now be stolen via the Salvage Yard Robbery missions and sold to Yusuf till February 12, 2025.

Let us learn more about all three new Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles currently available in the game.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are made by Lampadati, Enus, and Pfister (February 6 - 12, 2025)

The new GTA Online weekly update has now featured Lampadati Corsita, Enus Paragon R, and Pfister Neon as the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles of the week:

Trending

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle: Lampadati Corsita

Mission:

The Lampadati Corsita is a two-door sports coupe that has come back into the limelight this week. Rockstar had added it a couple of years ago with The Criminal Enterprises DLC update, and seemingly took inspiration from the real-life Maserati MC20.

Powered by a V12 engine, the Corsita can go up to a maximum speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.812.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle: Enus Paragon R

Mission:

The Enus Paragon R is a two-seater grand tourer that made its debut in 2019 with The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update. It highly resembles the real-life third-generation Bentley Continental GT.

Unlike the Enus Cognoscenti, the Paragon R can go up to a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.361.

3) Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online: Neon

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Pfister Neon, a four-seater electric sports car seemingly based on the real-life 2015 Porsche Mission E concept car. Rockstar added it in 2018 with The Doomsday Heist DLC update.

In terms of performance, the Neon can go up to a top speed of 114.00 mph (183.46 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.196.

The next batch of Salvage Yard Vehicles will be available on February 13, 2025.

Also Check: Podium Vehicle of the Week

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback