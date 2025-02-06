GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (February 6 to 12, 2025)

It’s a brand new week in Los Santos, and Rockstar Games has added a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and a Prize Ride. Until February 12, 2025, players have an opportunity to grab the Lampadati Komoda sports car as the Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Additionally, one can win the Progen Itali GTB supercar by securing the top three positions in the LS Car Meet Series for three consecutive days.

Let’s learn everything important about both the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as the Prize Ride.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Lampadati Komoda: Design and performance (February 6 to 12, 2025)

The Lampadati Komoda has returned to the limelight thanks to the latest GTA Online weekly update. Initially added in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist DLC — this two-seater sports car highly resembles the real-life Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, with some design elements seemingly taken from the 2018 Toyota Crown (S220) and third-generation Kia Optima.

In terms of performance, the vehicle is powered by a V8 engine with a six-speed gearbox. According to Broughy1322, it possesses a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:04.165. It is considered one of the most well-rounded vehicles present in the entire game.

Those who don’t want to try their luck winning the Lampadati Komoda as the Podium Vehicle can directly buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,700,000-$1,275,000.

Prize Ride of the Week is Progen Itali GTB: Design and performance (February 6 to 12, 2025)

The newest Prize Ride this week is Progen Itali GTB —a two-door supercar that has been a part of the virtual world of Los Santos since 2017’s Import/Export update. It is seemingly based on the real-life McLaren 570S and McLaren 650S.

According to the in-game files, the vehicle runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox. It can go up to a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.311 — making it one of the quickest vehicles in the game.

Players should note that Rockstar will swap the aforementioned GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride with new cars next week on February 13, 2025.

