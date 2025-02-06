GTA Online weekly update for February 6-12, 2025, released

Rockstar Games has raised the bar once again by adding brand new content with the new GTA Online weekly update. Three new Drift Races are now available, along with three new drift vehicles, making it the best time to participate in drift events and earn double bonuses till February 12, 2025. A new set of Community Series jobs has also been added to the title. These will reward participants with 3x cash and RP this week.
On top of this, select in-game activities and game modes like LS Tags, Exotic Exports, and Running Back adversary mode will all give 2x rewards throughout the week. To make things even more interesting for players, up to 50% discount can be claimed on select cars, vehicles, and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
The latest GTA Online weekly update is all about Drifting and related bonuses (February 6-12, 2025)
New Drift Races:
- Buckle Down
- Gang's All Here
- Go With the Flow
New Drift Tunable Cars:
- RUNE Cheburek.
- Karin Futo
- Dinka Jester Classic
2x cash and RP:
- Drift Races
- LS Tags
- Exotic Exports
- Running Back
- Lunar New Year Stunt Races
3x cash and RP:
- New Community Series jobs
FIB Priority File:
Players can still hunt all Yuanbao locations and earn additional money this week.
Every car and vehicle featured in the new GTA Online weekly update today (February 6-12, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
- Karin Futo GTX
- Fathom FR36
- RUNE Cheburek
- Übermacht Cypher
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Canis Terminus
- Bollokan Envisage
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
Premium Test Ride:
- Grotti Brioso R/A
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Übermacht SC1
- Annis Savestra
- Vapid FMJ
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Lampadati Corsita (The Podium Robbery)
- Enus Paragon R (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Pfister Neon (The Duggan Robbery)
This is also the last week to unlock a rare livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF sports car.
List of discounts in the newest GTA Online weekly update (February 6-12, 2025)
50% off:
- JoBuilt Mammatus
- Enus Cognoscenti
40% off:
- Combat Shotgun (Plus benefits)
30% off:
- Compact EMP Launcher – Gun Van
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Dinka Jester RR
- Karin Futo GTX
- Fathom FR36
- RUNE Cheburek
- Übermacht Cypher
- Eclipse Blvd Garage
Lastly, the Street Dealers continue to remain in Los Santos, giving a good amount of money in exchange for select products every day.