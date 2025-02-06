GTA Online weekly update for February 6-12, 2025, released

Rockstar Games has raised the bar once again by adding brand new content with the new GTA Online weekly update. Three new Drift Races are now available, along with three new drift vehicles, making it the best time to participate in drift events and earn double bonuses till February 12, 2025. A new set of Community Series jobs has also been added to the title. These will reward participants with 3x cash and RP this week.

On top of this, select in-game activities and game modes like LS Tags, Exotic Exports, and Running Back adversary mode will all give 2x rewards throughout the week. To make things even more interesting for players, up to 50% discount can be claimed on select cars, vehicles, and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is all about Drifting and related bonuses (February 6-12, 2025)

New Drift Races:

Buckle Down

Gang's All Here

Go With the Flow

New Drift Tunable Cars:

RUNE Cheburek.

Karin Futo

Dinka Jester Classic

2x cash and RP:

Drift Races

LS Tags

Exotic Exports

Running Back

Lunar New Year Stunt Races

3x cash and RP:

New Community Series jobs

FIB Priority File:

Players can still hunt all Yuanbao locations and earn additional money this week.

Every car and vehicle featured in the new GTA Online weekly update today (February 6-12, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Benefactor Vorschlaghammer

Karin Futo GTX

Fathom FR36

RUNE Cheburek

Übermacht Cypher

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Canis Terminus

Bollokan Envisage

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Premium Test Ride:

Grotti Brioso R/A

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Übermacht SC1

Annis Savestra

Vapid FMJ

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

This is also the last week to unlock a rare livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF sports car.

List of discounts in the newest GTA Online weekly update (February 6-12, 2025)

50% off:

JoBuilt Mammatus

Enus Cognoscenti

40% off:

Combat Shotgun (Plus benefits)

30% off:

Compact EMP Launcher – Gun Van

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Dinka Jester RR

Karin Futo GTX

Fathom FR36

RUNE Cheburek

Übermacht Cypher

Eclipse Blvd Garage

Lastly, the Street Dealers continue to remain in Los Santos, giving a good amount of money in exchange for select products every day.

