Rockstar Games introduced the Enus Cognoscenti in GTA Online all the way back in December 2015 under the Executives and Other Criminals DLC. Although it isn't a part of Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode, it did appear in the title's 2008 predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 4 before. This vehicle is a part of the multiplayer's Sedan class, and is a sleek entry in that category.

Though not the best in terms of performance, it is decent enough and doesn't cost much. For those interested, here are five things to know about the Enus Cognoscenti in GTA Online.

Here are 5 things to know about Enus Cognoscenti in GTA Online

1) Design inspiration

Enus Cognoscenti (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Most vehicles in Grand Theft Auto games are based on one or a couple of real-life rides to an extent. GTA Online's Cognoscenti, too, seems to be inspired by some real-life sedans like Mayback Type 57, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, as well as Rover 75 a little bit.

Trending

It boasts a sleek and classy exterior, which makes it one of he most stylish sedans in the game. The interior is simple, but looks luxurious and impressive nonetheless, and can add a lot of style to players' garages, be it a property-attached or the Eclipse Blvd Garage.

2) Can fit 4 players

A look at Cognoscenti's interior (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Since the Enus Cognoscenti is a sedan, it can accommodate a maximum of four players. Therefore, those who like playing the multiplayer in squads can use it as a mode of transport in missions or for just free-roaming across the map.

While GTA Online has become a lot more solo-friendly in the last few years, playing in a group can still be quite a fun experience. That said, the ability to fit four players is not just limited to sedans, but is also available in some sports cars like the Lampadati Komoda.

3) Performance

As mentioned earlier, the Enus Cognoscenti isn't the best in terms of performance, but isn't outright bad either. According to tests conducted by Broughy1322, a popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber, it can hit a top speed of 110.50 mph once fully upgraded.

This statistic isn't impressive competitively, but is good enough for free-roaming or general traversal. Additionally, it should be noted that the Cognoscenti can display a bit of an understeer when turning at high speeds, but it shouldn't trouble a decently experienced GTA Online driver.

4) It was removed in June 2023

The Enus Cognoscenti was among the many cars that were removed from GTA Online's automobile websites in June 2023. Some of its variants, like Cognoscenti Cabrio and Cognoscenti 55, also got removed back then. This means that players cannot purchase them like any other available car.

That said, some of these removed vehicles are added back on a time-limited basis usually with a GTA Online weekly update, and that is the case with the Enus Cognoscenti as of this writing. The car will be up for sale through February 12, 2025. After that, it will be removed once again, and while it may return in the future, there is no way to tell exactly when.

5) Price

Cognoscenti's discounted price on Legendary Motorsport (Image via Rockstar Games)

Prior to its removal, the Enus Cognoscenti used to be sold on GTA Online's Legendary Motorsport website for $254,000. Considering the game's economy, this price tag is incredibly affordable.

Since the sedan is available as of this writing for some time, those interested can consider getting it. It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games has discounted the Cognoscenti by 50% at the moment, making it even cheaper.

Those interested in cars, but on a tight budget, should also try getting the new Podium Vehicle and the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. These vehicles can be obtained for free.

Also check: Drift events in GTA Online

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback