RUNE Cheburek in GTA 5 Online: Price, performance, and more

Despite the availability of hundreds of vehicles in GTA 5 Online, the RUNE Cheburek remains in the limelight among the Grand Theft Auto community. It is a two-seater sports classics car that Rockstar Games added in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Autos DLC update.

Fast forward to 2025, the vehicle is compatible with Drift Tuning upgrades, making it usable for participating in drift events.

Let’s quickly learn everything important to know about the RUNE Cheburek in GTA 5 Online, including its price, performance, and more.

RUNE Cheburek in GTA 5 Online: Everything to know in 2025

The GTA Online Cheburek was released on May 29, 2018, a time when Rockstar had just added new Hotring Circuit races. Detailed below, is everything to know about the classic car in 2025.

1) RUNE Cheburek: Design inspiration

The GTA Cheburek is a budget sedan in GTA 5 Online that highly resembles the real-life VAZ-2101. Moreover, its overall design also seems to be inspired by the following automobiles:

VAZ-2106 – Front end and the boot

– Front end and the boot Datsun 510 – Rear fascia

– Rear fascia Moskvitch-2140SL – Front bumper, rear bumper, and plastic trim

There’s also a livery available for the vehicle, called Tinkle Mobile, that seems to be based on the liveries available for Lada VFTS.

The simplistic design of the car makes it an appealing ride for classic sedan enthusiasts.

2) RUNE Cheburek: Performance

As per the in-game files, the GTA 5 Cheburek is powered by a small inline-4 engine and possesses a top speed of 86.99 mph (140.00 km/h). However, it has been found that the actual performance of this sports-classic car is much higher than that.

According to Brough1322, a popular analyst who tested the ride, the Cheburek can go up to a maximum speed of 108.50 mph (174.61 km/h) after being fully upgraded. It can also complete one lap in 1:12.339.

Moreover, the automobile has a very responsive handling, making it a great choice to traverse through the traffic in Los Santos.

3) RUNE Cheburek: Price

Being a sports classics car, Rockstar Games has priced the Cheburek very economically. Players can acquire it for only $145,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, making it one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 5 Online. Players can often find it available at discounted prices as part of the weekly events.

The Drift Tuning upgrade will cost extra, so that’s something to keep in mind when buying the vehicle.

Should you buy it in 2025?

If players don’t mind classic cars and want to participate in GTA Online Drift Races, the Cheburek is a decent choice in 2025.

