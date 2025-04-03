GTA Online Featured Series: 2x bonuses, game modes, and more

Rockstar has just added the GTA Online Featured Series to the popular multiplayer title. As the name suggests, it is a series or collection of game modes selected by Rockstar Games, allowing players to experience some of the things they might miss otherwise. Four to eight players can participate in these and earn double bonuses throughout the week till April 9, 2025.

Let’s quickly learn what’s included in the GTA Online Featured Series and how to access it regardless of the platform you're playing on.

GTA Online Featured Series: Everything to know

Released as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Featured Series includes some of the best game modes the game had in the past, making it a dedicated playlist for returning modes this week.

GTA Online Featured Series: List of game modes

Till April 9, 2025, the following game modes will be available in the GTA Online Featured Series:

Cross the Line 1: It is an adversary mode where players get divided into two teams and try to cross each other’s lines. The matches are set in Donkey Punch Family Farm and Mount Chiliad. Every Bullet Counts I: Every Bullet Counts is also an adversary mode but with four teams. Similar to Last Man Standing, players need to eliminate each other with only one Marksman Pistol and two bullets. Resurrection VII: This is an adversary mode where players also have to take out each other, but every opponent killed revives a friendly teammate. It is set in Galilee and the Alamo Sea. Diamond Entourage: It is an adversary mode where three teams compete: Target, Bodyguards, and Assassins. As the name implies, it is set inside The Diamond Casino & Resort. Missile Base - Trading Places: This returning adversary mode allows players to battle in variable teams at the Mount Chiliad Launch Facility. Bunker - Kill Quota: It is an adversary mode where players get to choose between one of the four available load-outs, each including six weapons. Bunker - Juggernaut: It is an adversary mode where one player becomes the Juggernaut from their team. It takes place in the Bunker.

How to start the GTA Online Featured Series in 2025

As per Rockstar Games, players can start the new Featured Series by simply following these steps:

Open the map. Locate The Legion Square. Set a waypoint to reach there. After reaching the destination, enter the yellow corona. Press the prompted button to get into the Features Series this week.

GTA Online Featured Series: Rewards

As mentioned earlier, completing any of the game modes in the Featured Series will give double cash and RP throughout the week. While these won’t make you a millionaire, the boosted payout lets you generate a good amount of money by replaying the playlist.

