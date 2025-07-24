Is Declasse Granger 3600LX worth getting in GTA Online in 2025?

The Declasse Granger 3600LX has returned to the limelight in GTA Online thanks to the latest event update. The full-size four-seater SUV is now featured as the Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Players can win it for free via The Lucky Wheel till July 30, 2025. While many may already be familiar with the car, some may not know much about it due to the number of rides available in Los Santos today.
For those wondering whether the SUV is still relevant, the answer is yes, the Declasse Granger 3600LX is worth getting in 2025, both for its design and features.
This article shares a few important details about the Declasse Granger 3600LX.
Note: The article is subject to the writer’s opinion.
GTA Online Declasse Granger 3600LX’s design
The GTA Online’s Declasse Granger 3600 LX is seemingly inspired by the real-life eleventh-generation Chevrolet Suburban. However, it also appears to draw inspiration from:
- Second-generation Nissan Armada – Headlights area
- 2014–2021 Toyota Tundra (XK50) – The arrangement of the taillights
- Fourth-generation GMC Yukon and Yukon XL – Front bumper
- Fourth-generation Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV – Trunk, grille, and side trim
The overall design of the Granger 3600LX is modern. It is also slightly larger than the standard Granger. Here are some of the SUV's main design characteristics:
- A higher trim level
- Chrome plating
- Trims around and on the bodywork
- Side platforms
All of this makes the Granger 3600LX stand out in its segment in GTA Online.
Declasse Granger 3600LX: Performance review
In terms of performance, the Granger 3600LX runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 4-speed gearbox in a 4x4 layout. According to Broughy1322, the SUV can hit a top speed of 97.50 mph (156.91 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:14.124.
While the numbers may not add up to much, they're fairly good considering its large and heavy body. It also comes with bullet-resistant windows. Moreover, it is an Imani Tech Vehicle, allowing players to install a Missile Lock-On Jammer and Armor Plating. The latter helps it become one of the best getaway SUVS in the entire game.
Furthermore, players can install Machine Guns and Slick Proximity Mines for situations where they have to go offensive during missions.
Final verdict
If you like SUVs and seek functionality, the Granger 3600LX is a great collectible in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
FAQs
What is the Granger 3600LX in real life?
The Granger 3600LX is seemingly a Chevrolet Suburban (11th generation).
Is the Declasse Granger 3600LX bulletproof?
While not exactly bulletproof, the Declasse Granger 3600LX comes with bullet-resistant windows.