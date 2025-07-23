GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars: Everything known so far

A month after the Money Fronts DLC’s release, a brand-new game mode, GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars, is going to debut in the game. Rockstar seems to know that players love the Cayo Perico Island; that’s why they keep bringing it back in newer activities. It’s a win-win situation for both developers and players to try out this new game mode and keep the online multiplayer alive in 2025.
Let’s quickly check everything known about the Cayo Perico Motor Wars mode in GTA 5 Online so far.
GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars: All you need to know
1) GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars: What will it likely be?
In GTA 5 Online, Cayo Perico Motor Wars is an upcoming brand-new adversary mode where players can compete with each other. Possibly serving as a variant of the classic Motor Wars adversary mode, the new one will also possibly be a Last Man Standing type. However, the major difference will be El Rubio’s Cayo Perico Island serving as the map this time.
The overall map will also feature a shrinking zone, forcing players to remain within at all times. This will likely work as a Battle Royale mode tied to a timer.
2) How to play Cayo Perico Motor Wars in GTA 5 Online
Once it's released, you should be able to play the new mode from the game's Pause Menu itself. Here's what you will need to do:
- Open the Pause Menu (Options).
- Go to the Online tab.
- Choose Jobs.
- Select Play Jobs.
- Go to Rockstar Created.
- Choose Adversary Modes.
The GTA Online Cayo Peric Motor Wars mode should be listed there, and you will simply need to select it.
3) GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars: Possible release date
The GTA Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars mode is expected to release on July 24, 2025, as part of the scheduled weekly update. Keep in mind that no downloadable file will be required, and Rockstar will simply add the game mode via their servers.
4) GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars: Payout
While the exact payout of the new GTA 5 Cayo Perico Motor Wars mode is unknown at the moment, it will likely give a similar base payout to the Assault on Cayo Perico mode. Moreover, it will be a featured game mode for the next week, so players will be able to earn 2x money and RP till July 30, 2025.
Furthermore, the Cayo Perico Motor Wars mode is also likely going to be the highlight of the new GTA+ month, giving subscribers 4x cash and RP for playing it as well as double payout throughout the month.
Final verdict
It’s good to see Rockstar adding new content this late into the game's lifecycle, that too when Grand Theft Auto 6 is just around the corner. Gamers should definitely try the GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Motor Wars once, as it may serve as an example of what to expect from the next GTA game’s adversary modes.